Kamal Haasan remembers Queen Elizabeth II's visit on sets of 'Marudhanayagam'

    First Published Sep 9, 2022, 5:45 PM IST

    Actor Kamal Haasan, who is also the founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), condoled the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Friday. The veteran actor recalled the Queen’s visit to the sets of 'Marudhanaygam’ in 1997 in Chennai, his unfinished venture.

    According to a report in PTI, Kamal Haasan said that Queen Elizabeth II arrived at the sets knowing that the dialogues that were to be delivered, were against colonial rule. He further said that the late queen was aware that the world and its politics had changed over time.

    "The dialogues we spoke were against the colonial rule. She came there despite knowing that...it shows she didn't come as a queen but as a mother, someone who realised politics has changed, the world has changed. I liked that," Kamal Haasan said, adding that she regained for long and lived a "complete" life.

    Kamal Haasan, in a series of tweets, had also said that the late Queen Elizabeth II was not only loved by the British, but also by people across the world. "Twenty-five years ago, she accepted our invitation and attended the inaugural of Marudhanayagam and greeted us. Most probably that is the only film shoot she had attended," he said.

    The ‘Vikram’ actor also remembered when he met her at Buckingham Palace, five years ago. Haasan was touring London, United Kingdom, for a cultural show, and that is when he met her.

    Furthermore, Kamal Haasan expressed his condolence to the royal family as well as the British people. Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom. She breathed her last on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, at the age of 96.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Sep 9, 2022, 5:45 PM IST
