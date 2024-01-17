Javed Akhtar Birthday special: 7 best Bollywood songs of THIS renowned lyricist

Javed Akhtar turns 79: Javed is a prominent Indian lyricist, poet, and playwright who has contributed significantly to the Hindi cinema industry. He has written lyrics for several legendary tunes. While opinions on the "best" songs differ, here are seven popular songs featuring lyrics by Javed.

Javed Akhtar is an acclaimed Indian poet, lyricist, and scriptwriter born on January 17, 1945. Known for his prolific contributions to the Hindi film industry, he has written timeless lyrics for numerous Bollywood songs. Akhtar is a multiple National Film Award and Filmfare Award winner for outstanding work.

He is also a prominent social and political activist alongside his successful film career. His eloquent and impactful poetry has garnered widespread admiration. Javed Akhtar, part of the illustrious Salim-Javed screenwriting duo, has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema, earning him recognition as one of the country's most influential literary figures.

"Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe" - Dil Chahta Hai (2001): A peppy and youthful track, sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Shaan, with music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, capturing the spirit of friendship.

"Jashn-e-Bahara" - Jodhaa Akbar (2008): A mesmerizing composition by A.R. Rahman, this song, sung by Javed Ali, beautifully reflects the grandeur of the Mughal era, with heartfelt lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

"Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga" - 1942: A Love Story (1994):

This timeless romantic song, sung by Kumar Sanu, is set to the music of R.D. Burman. It beautifully expresses the feeling of falling in love.

"Yeh Kahaan Aa Gaye Hum" - Silsila (1981):

Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Amitabh Bachchan, this song is a classic and is remembered for its emotional impact. The music was composed by Shiv-Hari.

"Do Pal" - Veer-Zaara (2004):

A poignant love song from the film, sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Sonu Nigam, captures the fleeting moments of love. The music was composed by the late Madan Mohan and his son Sanjeev Kohli.

"Mitwa" - Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006):

Sung by Shafqat Amanat Ali, this song explores the complexities of love and features music composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

"Senorita" - Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011):

A lively and upbeat song featuring Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, and Abhay Deol, "Senorita" is a fun composition by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.