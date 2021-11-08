Is Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West dating model Vinetria? Read this

Kim Kardashian's ex-Kanye West dating rumours with Vinetria is all over the internet. Both were spotted attending Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis and West's Sunday Service.

Yesterday, we read about TV reality star Kim Kardashian 41 and American comedian Pete Davidson 27's dating reports and that they have been reportedly seen displaying plenty of PDA as they were hanging out in California and NYC. It was reported that Kim also went to his hometown in Staten Island.

Now, the latest report suggests that Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West, 44, is reportedly dating model Vinetria, 22, for quite some time now, and the couple allegedly went public over the weekend. According to an International entertainment website, A Page Six report suggests that Kanye West has been allegedly dating Vinetria, but they (website) don't have a proper timeline of when their relationship started.

Check out Kanye West and Vinetria's latest picture.

This weekend, Kanye West and Vinetria were seen in public at Donda Academy's debut basketball game in Minneapolis. Both were seen sitting together photographed at the courtside. It is also said Vinetria accompanying West everywhere.

As per Page Six, Vinetria was present in Miami with the rapper when he recorded the Drink Champs; also she attended West's popular Sunday Service last weekend. Last week, Kanye West shared some insides about his relationship with Kim where he repeatedly referred to her as 'my wife' during an appearance on Drink Champs, which happened in Miami.

So, who is Vinetria?

Kanye West latest friend Vinetria is a popular model signed with Public Image Management. According to the agency’s website, Vinetria is 5.9ft tall with green eyes. The 22-year-old model has around 400,000 followers plus followers on Instagram and is very active on social media.