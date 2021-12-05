Jacqueline Fernandez detained at Mumbai Airport after ED issues lookout notice

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was stopped at Mumbai Airport by immigration officials and sent back home; read more

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been having some bad days since last month. Her name has been allegedly linked with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, and now she has been reportedly stopped from leaving the country by immigration authorities in Mumbai airport.

The Mumbai airport security forces acted on a lookout circular issued by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh. The actress was supposed to leave for UAE for Salman Khan's Dabangg tour and other big stars on December 10.

She was in Diu with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharucch shooting for ‘Ram Setu’; it is a month-long schedule. Today, the actress was spotted at the private airport in Mumbai. Earlier today, many reports suggest that conman Sukesh allegedly gave Jacqueline many expensive gifts worth Rs 10 crore. It is reported that a horse worth Rs 52 lakh to 4 Persian cats worth Rs 9 lakh to diamond jewellery sets, bags, phones and many more gifts were given to the actress by Sukesh.

Last week, we saw pictures of Jacqueline and Sukesh going viral on social media. Sukesh is the conman who was also the prime suspect involved in a Rs 200 crore extortion case. A few weeks ago, ED questioned Jacqueline for 7 hours connected with the case.

According to articles, the Kick actress and Sukesh met earlier this year and were reportedly were in a relationship. They were planning to live together in Mumbai; Jacqueline was house-hunting between Juhu and Bandra.

Not just Jacqueline, Sukesh had gifted some very expensive gifts to Nora Fatehi. During the interrogation by ED authorities, Sukesh revealed that he had gifted items worth several crores to Jacqueline and claimed to have gifted Nora a luxury car BMW.



