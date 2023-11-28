Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IFFI 2023: Michael Doughlas and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones groove to Diljit Dosanjh at Goa

    Hollywood icon Michael Douglas, accompanied by wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and son Dylan, graces Goa's 54th International Film Festival. The couple delights fans by dancing to Diljit Dosanjh's tunes, expressing their love for India

    IFFI 2023: Michael Doughlas and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones groove to Diljit Dosanjh at Goa ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 6:52 PM IST

    Michael Douglas, the renowned American actor and producer, is currently gracing the 54th International Film Festival in Goa, India, accompanied by his esteemed wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and their son, Dylan Douglas. The festival is set to honor Douglas with the Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award.

    Images and videos capturing Douglas's visit to India with his family have taken the internet by storm. Catherine Zeta-Jones recently took to her Instagram to share a delightful video featuring the Hollywood power couple grooving to the tunes of Diljit Dosanjh's songs at the prestigious event. Expressing their love for India, Jones captioned the post with, "Oh India!!!! We love you."

    The video quickly garnered attention, prompting fans to flood the comment section with admiration for the couple. One fan praised their dynamic, saying, "You and Michael are the sweetest couple, Catherine: I’m glad you’re having a(nother) fun-filled trip to enchanting India... forever wishing I had your 'joie de vivre' and stamina." Another fan encouraged them to savor the authentic flavors of India during their visit.

    In another viral video, the Douglas family made a glamorous appearance before the paparazzi. Michael Douglas, dressed in a printed dark blue jacket and black trousers, exuded sophistication. Catherine Zeta-Jones looked stunning in a light blue gown paired with stilettos, while their son, Dylan Douglas, rocked a dapper white suit.

    At 79 years old, Michael Douglas boasts an impressive array of accolades, including two Academy Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, five Golden Globe Awards, the AFI Life Achievement Award, and the Cecil B. DeMille Award, all in recognition of his outstanding contributions to cinema.

    ALSO READ: Naga Chaitanya goes gaga over ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu's performance in this project

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2023, 6:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty film's first look shatters records with 12 million views in 24 hours SHG

    Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty film's first look shatters records with 12 million views in 24 hours

    Naga Chaitanya was all praise for THIS series of ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu; Read more ATG

    Naga Chaitanya goes gaga over ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu's performance in this project

    Deepika Padukone's JNU visit resulted in losses for Chhapaak;" says director Meghna Gulzar SHG

    "Deepika Padukone's JNU visit resulted in losses for Chhapaak," says director Meghna Gulzar

    Bigg Boss Kannada season 10: Who are Pavi Poovappa-Avinash Shetty? Say hello to latest wild card entries vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada season 10: Who are Pavi Poovappa-Avinash Shetty? Say hello to latest wild card entries

    Aditya Dhar wishes wife Yami Gautam on her birthday; calls her 'most beautiful' ATG

    'Uri:The Surgical Strike' director Aditya Dhar wishes wife Yami Gautam on birthday; calls her 'most beautiful'

    Recent Stories

    Silkyara tunnel rescue: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sends team to Uttarkashi to help evacuate trapped workers

    Silkyara tunnel rescue: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sends team to help evacuate trapped workers

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan sends 7 bills to President ahead of Supreme Court hearing anr

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan sends 7 bills to President ahead of Supreme Court hearing

    cricket Happy Birthday Taniya Bhatia: 10 facts about the Indian wicket-keeper osf

    Happy Birthday Taniya Bhatia: 10 facts about the Indian wicket-keeper

    Thailand allows Clubs, bars to stay open for longer hours, vows to attract tourists for Winter Tourism season avv

    Thailand allows Clubs, bars to stay open for longer hours, vows to attract tourists for Winter Tourism season

    Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty film's first look shatters records with 12 million views in 24 hours SHG

    Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty film's first look shatters records with 12 million views in 24 hours

    Recent Videos

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon