IFFI 2023: Michael Doughlas and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones groove to Diljit Dosanjh at Goa

Hollywood icon Michael Douglas, accompanied by wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and son Dylan, graces Goa's 54th International Film Festival. The couple delights fans by dancing to Diljit Dosanjh's tunes, expressing their love for India

Michael Douglas, the renowned American actor and producer, is currently gracing the 54th International Film Festival in Goa, India, accompanied by his esteemed wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and their son, Dylan Douglas. The festival is set to honor Douglas with the Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award.

Images and videos capturing Douglas's visit to India with his family have taken the internet by storm. Catherine Zeta-Jones recently took to her Instagram to share a delightful video featuring the Hollywood power couple grooving to the tunes of Diljit Dosanjh's songs at the prestigious event. Expressing their love for India, Jones captioned the post with, "Oh India!!!! We love you."

The video quickly garnered attention, prompting fans to flood the comment section with admiration for the couple. One fan praised their dynamic, saying, "You and Michael are the sweetest couple, Catherine: I’m glad you’re having a(nother) fun-filled trip to enchanting India... forever wishing I had your 'joie de vivre' and stamina." Another fan encouraged them to savor the authentic flavors of India during their visit.

In another viral video, the Douglas family made a glamorous appearance before the paparazzi. Michael Douglas, dressed in a printed dark blue jacket and black trousers, exuded sophistication. Catherine Zeta-Jones looked stunning in a light blue gown paired with stilettos, while their son, Dylan Douglas, rocked a dapper white suit.

At 79 years old, Michael Douglas boasts an impressive array of accolades, including two Academy Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, five Golden Globe Awards, the AFI Life Achievement Award, and the Cecil B. DeMille Award, all in recognition of his outstanding contributions to cinema.

ALSO READ: Naga Chaitanya goes gaga over ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu's performance in this project