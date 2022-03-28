Oscars 2022: The Academy reacts to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

The Academy put out a tweet about the Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the live broadcast of Oscars 2022 ceremony on Sunday.

Hours after Will Smith's video of slapping Chris Rock went viral on social media, The Academy has reacted to the entire episode that has shaken the fans. The official handle of the Academy Awards took to the microblogging site Twitter to post about its stand on what happened between Smith and Rock during the live broadcast of the show.

In a tweet, The Academy wrote: “The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world (sic).”

While hosting the Oscars 2022, Chris Rock had cracked a joke on Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith which clearly didn’t go well with the King Richard actor. Smith walked up to the stage, swing it to Rock on his face and then walked off to get back at his seat in the audience, followed by a verbal spat.

However, later when Will Smith won the Best Actor award for King Richard, he delivered an emotional and tearful speech where he apologised to the Academy and his fellow nominees for the episode.

Meanwhile, social media users have a spilt in two camps over this episode with some even taking a dig on The Academy. There were many who called out The Academy for not asking Will Smith to leave the ceremony midway after his altercation.

One of the users highlighted how Chris Rock’s joke was distasteful and should have been called out by The Academy as well. “so you also condone chris rock’s action right? He was joking about a WOMAN WHO HAS A DISEASE will smith was right (sic),” wrote on the users.

You can check some more reactions of social media users here: