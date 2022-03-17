Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Holi 2022: 11 songs that will make your festival more joyful

    Here are the 11 best Holi songs from across decades that need to be on your playlist.

    Holi 2022: 11 songs that will make your festival more joyful RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Mar 17, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Holi has stayed a vital part of Bollywood culture, whether it's real-life Holi parties when the who's who of the fraternity let down their inhibitions for uninhibited fun, or the film version where the event serves as a springboard to bring a tasty twist.

    So Holi is just a day away, and I'm sure most of you are looking forward to it. You're all excited to take a break from your routine and spend some quality time with your family. Holi is a colour celebration. That is the one day when we have complete freedom to be as filthy and colourful as we like. Holi is defined by its colours, cuisine, and music. Folk songs and music are used to inspire people to dance. 

    Also Read: Holi 2022: Here’s how you can celebrate it in the eco-friendly way

    Here are 11 best Holi songs from across decades that are memorable and necessary for our playlist.

    Also Read: Holi 2022: Protect your skin on the 'festival of colours', 5 skincare tips for all

    Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat – Navrang (1959)


     

    Aaj Na Chhodenge – Kati Patang (1971)


    Holi Ke Din – Sholay (1975)


    Rang Barse – Silsila (1981)


    Ang Se Ang Lagana – Darr (1993)


    Soni Soni – Mohabbatein (2000)


    Hori Khele Raghuveera – Baghban (2003)


    Do Me A Favour – Waqt (2005)


    Jai Jai Shivshankar – War (2019)

     

    Balam Pichkari – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)


    Badri Ki Dulhania – Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)


    Last Updated Mar 17, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    James actress Priya Anand remembers time spent with Puneeth Rajkumar drb

    James actress Priya Anand remembers time spent with Puneeth Rajkumar

    The Kashmir Files Come to Srinagar and you will be murdered drb

    The Kashmir Files: ‘Come to Srinagar and you will be murdered’

    Watch Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse of her 29th birthday in a bikini drb

    Watch: Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse of her 29th birthday in a bikini

    Watch Ranbir Kapoors emotional message ahead of Rishi Kapoors Sharmaji Namkeen trailer release drb

    Watch: Ranbir Kapoor's emotional message ahead of Rishi Kapoor's 'Sharmaji Namkeen' trailer release

    Heropanti 2 Nawazuddin Siddiqui shows off his swag as Laila in the latest poster drb

    Heropanti 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui shows off his swag as Laila in the latest poster

    Recent Stories

    football ISL 2021-22 Hyderabad script history with win over ATKMB to book final date with Kerala snt

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad script history with win over ATKMB to book final date with Kerala

    football West Ham's Kurt Zouma and brother to be prosecuted over cat abuse video RSPCA applauded snt

    West Ham's Kurt Zouma and brother to be prosecuted for cat abuse; RSPCA applauded

    Muslim body calls for 'bandh', appeals community to close shops, stop work on Thursday-YCB

    Muslim body calls for 'bandh', appeals community to close shops, stop work on Thursday

    Pak vs Aus Karachi Test Babar Azam fans troll Virat Kohli after Pakistan captain achieves batting record snt

    Babar Azam fans troll Virat Kohli after Pakistan captain achieves batting record

    James actress Priya Anand remembers time spent with Puneeth Rajkumar drb

    James actress Priya Anand remembers time spent with Puneeth Rajkumar

    Recent Videos

    football ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle snt

    ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22: Great achievement for Kerala Blasters says coach Vukomanovic after sealing final berth snt

    ISL 2021-22: Great achievement for Kerala Blasters, says coach Vukomanovic after sealing final berth

    Video Icon
    Ukraine Russia crisis Canadian activist speaks to Asianet News in Poland

    Exclusive: 'World should unite and put some common-sense into Russians'

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22, SF2 2nd leg: Rock-solid Kerala Blasters pip Jamshedpur 2-1 over two legs to book final date snt

    ISL 2021-22, SF2 2nd leg: Rock-solid Kerala pip Jamshedpur 2-1 over two legs to book final date

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with embassy officials, community organisations involved in Ukraine evacuation-dnm

    PM Modi interacts with embassy officials, community organisations involved in Ukraine evacuation

    Video Icon