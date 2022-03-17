Holi 2022: 11 songs that will make your festival more joyful

Here are the 11 best Holi songs from across decades that need to be on your playlist.

Holi has stayed a vital part of Bollywood culture, whether it's real-life Holi parties when the who's who of the fraternity let down their inhibitions for uninhibited fun, or the film version where the event serves as a springboard to bring a tasty twist.

So Holi is just a day away, and I'm sure most of you are looking forward to it. You're all excited to take a break from your routine and spend some quality time with your family. Holi is a colour celebration. That is the one day when we have complete freedom to be as filthy and colourful as we like. Holi is defined by its colours, cuisine, and music. Folk songs and music are used to inspire people to dance.

Here are 11 best Holi songs from across decades that are memorable and necessary for our playlist.

Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat – Navrang (1959)







Aaj Na Chhodenge – Kati Patang (1971)





Holi Ke Din – Sholay (1975)





Rang Barse – Silsila (1981)





Ang Se Ang Lagana – Darr (1993)





Soni Soni – Mohabbatein (2000)





Hori Khele Raghuveera – Baghban (2003)





Do Me A Favour – Waqt (2005)





Jai Jai Shivshankar – War (2019)

Balam Pichkari – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)





Badri Ki Dulhania – Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)



