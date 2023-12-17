Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Genelia D'Souza wishes husband Riteish Deshmukh on his birthday, terms him 'Greatest man in universe'

    Genelia D'Souza shared an adorable picture with her husband Riteish Deshmukh and expressed how lucky she is to have him in her life. 

    Genelia D'Souza wishes husband Riteish Deshmukh on his birthday, terms him 'Greatest man in universe' RKK
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 17, 2023, 2:00 PM IST

    Actor Ritesh Deshmukh turned a year older today, and while everyone is sending him wishes, there is one from his wife which had to be the special one. Genelia D'Souza took to her Instagram and shared an adorable picture of themselves and had the sweetest caption for her husband. She expressed her love for him and also mentioned how proud she is to have Ritesh as her husband.

    Genelia's post read, "If someone had to ask me "Who Riteish Deshmukh is??? - "The greatest man in the entire universe and that greatest man is all mine. Happy Birthday Navra." 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

    In the photo, Genelia and Riteish were holding each other with love and compassion and had put on their best smiles. Riteish acknowledged the same upon seeing the post. "I love you Baiko - you have no idea what you mean to me. You brighten my day... you brighten my life," he wrote in the comments area.

    Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui agrees to wildcard Ayesha Khan's allegation's of double dating

    About Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza

    Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza married on February 3, 2012, and had their first child, Riaan, in November 2014. Their second child, Rahyl, in June 2016. The actors have also appeared together in films such as 'Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya,' 'Lai Bhari,' 'Masti,' and 'Mister Mummy'.

    Genelia and Riteish often display couple goals and are each other's strongest supporters. They never fail to make netizens laugh on social media with their funny video. When Genelia made her comeback with the film 'Ved' earlier this year, she opened up about why she took a hiatus from showbiz, and how Riteish's family supports her to work in films. 

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2023, 2:01 PM IST
