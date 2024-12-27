Former PM Manmohan Singh Passes Away at 92: From Sunny Deol to Manoj Bajpayee, Bollywood pays tribute

Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister and architect of India’s economic reforms, passed away at 92. Bollywood stars, including Sunny Deol and Manoj Bajpayee, paid heartfelt tributes.

Dr. Manmohan Singh, India’s former Prime Minister, economist, and revered statesman, passed away at the age of 92 in Delhi on December 26, 2024. The iconic leader breathed his last at AIIMS, where he was undergoing treatment for age-related medical conditions. According to AIIMS, he experienced a sudden loss of consciousness at home, marking the end of an era.

Tributes Pour In from Bollywood

The news of Dr. Singh’s demise triggered an outpouring of grief across the country, with Bollywood celebrities joining millions to pay their respects. From heartfelt messages to personal anecdotes, many from the film fraternity shared their condolences on social media.

Actress Nimrat Kaur, reflecting on his legacy, wrote on Twitter, “A scholar-statesman and architect of India’s economic reforms, his wisdom and humility left an indelible mark on our nation. Rest in grace and glory, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Satnaam Waheguru.”

Actor and politician Sunny Deol called him a “visionary leader” in his tweet. “Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh. His wisdom, integrity, and pivotal role in shaping India’s economic liberalization will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences. #RIPDrManmohanSingh,” he shared.

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma described Dr. Singh as “one of India’s finest leaders.” In his post, he wrote, “The architect of India’s economic reforms and a symbol of humility, Dr. Singh’s vision transformed our nation. Rest in peace, Dr. Singh. Your contributions will never be forgotten.”

Actor Manoj Bajpayee paid tribute by sharing a photo of Dr. Singh, saying, “Saddened by the passing of our former Prime Minister. A statesman whose contributions to our nation’s growth will always be remembered. My condolences to his family."

Actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a personal touch by posting photos of Dr. Singh with his late father, Vilasrao Deshmukh. “Today, we have lost one of India’s finest Prime Ministers. He epitomezed dignity and humility and propelled India’s economic growth. We will forever be indebted to his legacy,” he wrote.

Dr. Manmohan Singh, known for his instrumental role in economic liberalization during the 1990s, served as India’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. His tenure was marked by progressive policies, unwavering integrity, and a vision for inclusive growth.

As the country bids farewell to one of its most respected leaders, his contributions remain etched in history. Dr. Singh’s legacy of reform, resilience, and humility continues to inspire generations. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

