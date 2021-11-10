Mohanlal's first look from Monster out [PIC INSIDE]

South actor Mohanlal has revealed the first look of his next new movie, Monster. It has been directed by Vysakh. Check out the first look of Monster here.

Mohanlal has revealed the first look of his next new film, Monster, where he will be playing the role of a Sardar. The picture shows the actor holding a gun and looking into the camera. Reportedly, he will be playing the role of Lucky Singh in the film.

The South actor had posted the first look with a caption that read, "Unveiling the Title and First Look of my new movie ‘Monster’ directed by Vysakh, scripted by Udaykrishna and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas". He also said that the movie started rolling today. It is interesting to note that the movie, which is being directed by Vysakh, had also helmed his hit film Pulimurugan. The other details of the film are under wraps, but it looks like he will be playing the role of an agent or cop.

On the technical front of the film, the cinematographer is Satheesh Kurup, while Shameer Muhammed is the editor. The music of the movie has been composed by Deepak Dev while the lyrics have been penned by Madhu Vasudevan. Shajie Naduvil has taken care of the art department, while Stunt Silva is the action choreographer. The makeup artist for Monster is Jithesh Poyya, while Sujith Sudhakaran will be designing the costumes for the movie.Also read: Mohanlal to Prosenjit Chatterjee to Amitabh Bachchan: Celebs praise Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty's Tadap trailer

On the work front, the actor has Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Ram, Aaraattu, Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure and Bro Daddy in the pipeline. To talk about Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the movie has already created history as it got three National Film Awards, even before the release. It won the prize for Best Visual Effects, Best Costume and Best Feature Film.

Talking about Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, it is the first Malayalam movie that has been made with a budget of Rs 100 crores. The movie has been helmed by Priyadarshan. The stellar cast of the film includes Keerthy Suresh, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Kalyani Priyadarshan. Also read: PM Narendra Modi turns 71: Mohanlal to Pawan Kalyan, celebs pour in birthday wishes