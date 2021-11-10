  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mohanlal's first look from Monster out [PIC INSIDE]

    South actor Mohanlal has revealed the first look of his next new movie, Monster. It has been directed by Vysakh. Check out the first look of Monster here.
     

    First look from Monster out PIC INSIDE
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 10, 2021, 7:25 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Mohanlal has revealed the first look of his next new film, Monster, where he will be playing the role of a Sardar. The picture shows the actor holding a gun and looking into the camera. Reportedly, he will be playing the role of Lucky Singh in the film.

    The South actor had posted the first look with a caption that read, "Unveiling the Title and First Look of my new movie ‘Monster’ directed by Vysakh, scripted by Udaykrishna and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas". He also said that the movie started rolling today. It is interesting to note that the movie, which is being directed by Vysakh, had also helmed his hit film Pulimurugan. The other details of the film are under wraps, but it looks like he will be playing the role of an agent or cop. 

    On the technical front of the film, the cinematographer is  Satheesh Kurup, while Shameer Muhammed is the editor. The music of the movie has been composed by  Deepak Dev while the lyrics have been penned by Madhu Vasudevan.  Shajie Naduvil has taken care of the art department, while Stunt Silva is the action choreographer. The makeup artist for Monster is Jithesh Poyya, while Sujith Sudhakaran will be designing the costumes for the movie.Also read: Mohanlal to Prosenjit Chatterjee to Amitabh Bachchan: Celebs praise Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty's Tadap trailer

    On the work front, the actor has Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Ram, Aaraattu, Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure and Bro Daddy in the pipeline. To talk about Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the movie has already created history as it got three National Film Awards, even before the release. It won the prize for Best Visual Effects, Best Costume and Best Feature Film.

    Talking about Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, it is the first Malayalam movie that has been made with a budget of Rs 100 crores. The movie has been helmed by Priyadarshan. The stellar cast of the film includes Keerthy Suresh, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Kalyani Priyadarshan. Also read: PM Narendra Modi turns 71: Mohanlal to Pawan Kalyan, celebs pour in birthday wishes

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2021, 7:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan's show to go off air? Here is what we know drb

    Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan's show to go off air? Here is what we know

    Video Icon
    Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli shows sexy curves in cutout dress; see pics SCJ

    Bigg Boss ex-contestant Nikki Tamboli shows sexy curves in cutout dress; see pics

    Video Icon
    Ramiz King to bring back Mujhse Shaadi Karoge previously led by Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra drb

    Ramiz King to bring back ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ previously led by Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra

    Video Icon
    Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande receives pre-wedding gift, see pic SCJ

    Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande receives pre-wedding gift, see pic

    Video Icon
    Is Kartik Aaryan not happy with his profession? Check out Dhamaka's latest promo video (WATCH) RCB

    Is Kartik Aaryan not happy with his profession? Check out Dhamaka's latest promo video (WATCH)

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    CM Adityanath launches trial run of Kanpur Metro people have access to greatest transportation gcw

    UP CM Adityanath launches trial run of Kanpur Metro, says 'people will have access to greatest transportation'

    Video Icon
    Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan's show to go off air? Here is what we know drb

    Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan's show to go off air? Here is what we know

    Video Icon
    Virat Kohli daughter rape threat case: 23-year-old arrested from Hyderabad-ayh

    Virat Kohli daughter rape threat case: 23-year-old arrested from Hyderabad

    Video Icon
    NASA postpones Moon landing to 2025 All about it gcw

    NASA postpones Moon landing to 2025; All about it

    Video Icon
    National level wrestler Nisha Dahiya, brother shot dead in Sonepat

    Wrestler Nisha Dahiya, brother shot dead in Sonepat

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    pfizer ceo albert bourla calls people who spread misinformation on covid 19 vaccines as criminals united states

    Pfizer CEO calls people who spread Covid vaccine misinformation as ‘criminals’

    Video Icon
    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon