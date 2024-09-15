Emmy Awards 2024: Where to watch online in India; Know date, time, nominees, other details

If you are interested in watching the Emmys 2024 in India, you can stream it live on Lionsgate Play.

The Emmy Awards is one of the biggest nights for international television. This year, the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards is scheduled for September 15 (September 16, IST). This year the lovable father-son duo Eugene Levy and Dan Levy are hosting. Some of the top shows have been nominated in a variety of categories at the international awards this year. However, all eyes will be on Shogun, The Bear, and the Baby Reindeer.

According to several publications and sources, Shogun and The Bear might take home most of the awards. Shogun has already bagged 14 awards in the Creative Arts section. Costumes, makeup, editing, stunts, cinematography, and best guest actor in a drama Emmy were presented to Néstor Carbonell.

Meanwhile, The Bear has gotten 7 awards. Jamie Lee Curtis has been named best guest actress in a comedy series. So, where can you catch all the action? Check out the details below:

When is the Emmys 2024?

Due to the difference in time zones, Emmys 2024 will be live on September 16 in India.

Where to watch the Emmys 2024 in India?

When Will the Emmys 2024 Begin?

The 76th Emmy Awards will be broadcast on ABC on Sunday, September 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and streamed on Hulu the next day. The show will begin at 5:30 AM IST.

Nominees at the Emmy Awards 2024

As previously reported in July, The Bear received 23 nominations this year, breaking the record of 22 set by the NBC blockbuster "30 Rock" in 2009. "Shōgun" received the most nominations in the drama category this year (25). HBO's "Game of Thrones" has held the record for most nominations with 32 since 2016. Some previous favorites, such as "Succession" and "Ted Lasso," were not in contention this year, but "The Crown," "The Morning Show," and "Only Murders in the Building" became the new "legacy shows," receiving many nominations.

