    Did Bachchans' snub Rajinikanth at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding? Viral video fuels speculation

    In a video that went viral, according to netizens, Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan did not greet Superstar Rajnikanth well and ignored him.

    Did Bachchan's snub Rajinikanth at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding? Viral video fuels speculation RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 13, 2024, 1:00 PM IST

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married on Friday in Mumbai with a star-studded guest list. Guests from all across the world have assembled for this spectacular wedding. Before the pheras, family members drove from Antilia in elaborately decorated luxury vehicles. High-profile Bollywood guests began to arrive at the location in the evening, including megastar and Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, Rajinikanth, and the Bachchan family. But there was one video that went viral in which according to netizens, Amitabh and Abhishek did not greet Rajnikanth well and ignored him.

    The video

    Also read: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Ananya Pandey, John Cena, Genelia-Ritesh and others wear best outfits

    Bachchan's at Ambani wedding

    At Anant Ambani's opulent wedding, the Bachchan family stole the stage. Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan arrived with their children, Abhishek and Shweta, and Shweta's husband, Nikhil Nanda. Along with their grandparents, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda exuded elegance. However, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is married to Abhishek, arrived separately with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and stood alone on the red carpet.

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

    Last week, Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani held the Mameru ceremony at their Mumbai home, Antilia, to begin the wedding festivities for their son Anant Ambani and his fiancée Radhika Merchant. The couple's lavish wedding is taking place today. The first event is the Shubh Vivah, or wedding function, which follows Indian customary clothing codes. On July 13, the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony will take place, with an Indian formal dress code. The festivities will culminate on July 14 with the Mangal Utsav, or wedding banquet, where the dress code is Indian elegance. All of these events will be hosted in the Jio World Centre in BKC.

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2024, 2:15 PM IST
