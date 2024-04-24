Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Isha Negi HOT photos: 7 times DC captain Rishabh Pant's girlfriend stunned in black outfits

    First Published Apr 24, 2024, 6:02 PM IST

    Explore the allure of Isha Negi as she dazzles in black attire, captivating attention with her elegance and style. Here are seven breathtaking instances where Rishabh Pant's girlfriend mesmerised fans with her stunning fashion choices.

    article_image1

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Chic Casual Wear: From trendy black jumpsuits to stylish black denim outfits, Isha showcases her versatile fashion sense in casual settings

    article_image2

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Elegant Evening Gowns: Isha Negi effortlessly carries off sophisticated black evening gowns, exuding grace and charm at formal events.

    article_image3

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Red Carpet Glamour: Isha stuns on the red carpet in black designer ensembles, turning heads with her glamorous and polished look.

    article_image4

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Statement Accessories: Isha complements her black outfits with statement accessories like bold necklaces, elegant earrings, and stylish handbags, adding flair to her looks.

    article_image5

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Effortless Hairdos: From sleek ponytails to cascading curls, Isha's hairstyles perfectly complement her black attire, completing her stunning look with ease.

    article_image6

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Glamorous Makeup: With flawless makeup and subtle yet striking accents, Isha elevates her black outfits with a touch of glamour and sophistication.

    article_image7

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Fashion-forward Silhouettes: Isha experiments with diverse silhouettes, including fitted dresses, flowy skirts, and tailored blazers, showcasing her fashion-forward approach.
     

    article_image8

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Confidence and Poise: Above all, Isha Negi's confidence and poise shine through in every black outfit, making her a true style icon and a perfect match for DC captain Rishabh Pant.

