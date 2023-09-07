Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BTS star Jimin's recent photo depicts his suave charisma

    BTS star Jimin is making his BTS ARMYs sweat on social media as he dropped a black and white monochromatic photo of himself looking dapper and sizzling in a black blazer and pants, which has proved that he is the 'IT boy' globally.

    BTS star Jimin's recent photo depicts his suave charisma
    Vrinda Mundara
    Tiffany & Co., the renowned jewellery brand, is celebrating its latest campaign featuring K-pop sensation Jimin from BTS, who got linked and officially affiliated with the brand earlier this year. The campaign also showcases features of other ambassadors, such as Rose from Blackpink, Lebanese beauty Nancy Ajram, and Hollywood star Florence Pugh. Meanwhile, in the image shared by the South Korean star on Instagram, he wore all-black attire and showcased the latest collections in the monochrome picture. The collection includes three new gold bracelets and two diamond necklaces, all inspired by the padlock design of the iconic brand from 1883.

    The singer collaborated with the brand days after the release of his debut solo album, FACE. The six-track project featured hit singles like Set Me Free Part 2 and Like Crazy, which achieved unprecedented and remarkable success. Like Crazy debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and marked his first solo No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. This massive and historic achievement made him the first South Korean solo artist to claim the top spot.

    A post shared by JIMIN (@j.m)

    A few days back, the South Korean singer visited New York, US, in order to promote Tiffany. Thousands of enthusiastic fans gathered outside the venue, hoping to catch a glimpse of their beloved K-pop star. Jimin and his team had initially planned to greet the fans before departing. However, fans were left disappointed when he did not appear as expected. The footage of him exiting the venue was captured by a paparazzi. In the VIRAL clip on X, the singer looked confused as no fans were waiting for him. Explaining the misunderstanding and confusion, he said, "I went there. There were so many of you. I was talking with my manager. But we were like, We should open the door like ta-dah, say bye to everyone and leave. So, my manager and I were so excited about that in the store. So, I thought I would open the door, say bye to everyone, and get in the car. But when I opened the doors, there was absolutely no one. I had left via the wrong door. So, that was my memory of getting off work then."

    While BTS is currently on hiatus, the members, including Jin, Suga, J Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, continue to engage and entertain their fans with their solo music projects and albums.

