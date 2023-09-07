Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Jawan' Kerala Review: Shah Rukh Khan impresses with stylish and romantic performance in Atlee's movie

    Bollywood new movie 'Jawan' hit theatres today (Sep 7). The King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is back with his most iconic and stylish looks. The film is screened in 1001 theatres in 718 centres across Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 7, 2023, 1:18 PM IST

    King Khan of Bollywood is back with his most stylish and romantic look in "Jawan". The movie has become India's most talked-about cinematic event and hit theatres today, September 7.

    The film is distributed by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sri Gokulam Movies. Red Giant Movies is the distribution partner in Tamil Nadu, while Dream Big Films is the distribution partner in Kerala. The film is screened in 1001 theatres in 718 centres across Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

    "Jawan holds the record for the highest number of release centres and screens in Kerala and Tamil Nadu". Krishnamurthy, executive producer of Sri Gokulam Movies, said.

     

    After the hugely successful Pathan, the Shah Rukh Khan as starrer and Lady Superstar Nayanthara as the female lead. Jawan is the Bollywood debut of director Atlee, who made superhit Tamil films like Theri, Mersal, and Bigil. Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi also stars in the film.

    Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the big-star film. The film's first song, Zinda Banda, was released earlier. The song on the big canvas was a hit on social media. Deepika Padukone appears in a guest role in the film. Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan for Red Chillies Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Gaurav Verma.
     

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2023, 1:18 PM IST
