Blake Lively's co-stars stand by her mmid sexual harassment allegations against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively’s co-stars from The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel, have expressed their support for the actress after she accused Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment during the filming of It Ends With Us. The four women previously worked together in the 2005 film.

America Ferrera, known for her role in Barbie, posted a joint statement on Instagram alongside her co-stars, affirming their solidarity with Blake. They expressed that, as her friends and sisters for over twenty years, they stand by her as she fights against the reported efforts to damage her reputation.

The statement further detailed their concerns about the events surrounding the filming of It Ends With Us. They highlighted how Blake had the courage to request a safe working environment for herself and her colleagues, and they were shocked to learn about what they described as a premeditated and retaliatory effort to undermine her voice.

They also voiced their outrage about the exploitation of domestic violence survivors' stories, which they claimed was used to silence Blake for simply asking for safety on set. The actresses were deeply disturbed by the realization that even a woman as strong, celebrated, and well-resourced as Blake could face severe retaliation for speaking out about workplace safety. They expressed admiration for Blake's courage in standing up for herself and others.

Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni

It Ends With Us, an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, was initially perceived as a smooth production. The romantic drama, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, was widely anticipated and enjoyed commercial success, grossing $350 million worldwide and earning a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, behind the scenes, reports of tensions, strained relationships, and personal disputes began to surface.

These rumors escalated until Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni in December 2024, accusing him of sexual harassment and orchestrated retaliation during the film's production. The lawsuit, filed in California, outlines a series of incidents Lively claims contributed to a hostile work environment and caused her significant emotional distress. After raising concerns and requesting a safer environment, she alleges Baldoni and his team launched a campaign to damage her reputation.

The lawsuit includes internal communications that suggest an attempt to manipulate public perception and discredit Lively through social media and planted negative stories. Additionally, it was revealed that Baldoni hired crisis PR expert Melissa Nathan, who previously worked with Johnny Depp during his defamation trial, to manage the fallout. Baldoni’s legal team has strongly denied the allegations, calling them false and defamatory. His lawyer asserted that Lively’s claims are an attempt to tarnish Baldoni’s reputation and are without merit.

