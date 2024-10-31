Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena becomes 'Time God,' tightening control over housemates

In Bigg Boss 18, Vivian Dsena has become the new 'Time God,' gaining the power to set rules and control housemates, leading to rising tensions and drama .

Vivian Dsena, currently captivating audiences inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, has recently emerged victorious in a race against his good friend Karan Veer Mehra, earning the title of the new "Time God." In addition to being a mark of honor, this newfound power has given him the ability to enforce new rules on his fellow housemates, which is guaranteed to cause a stir in the dynamics of the house.

In the upcoming episode, viewers will witness Vivian taking charge by issuing a series of directives aimed at maintaining order and cleanliness. One notable moment features Vivian instructing Shrutika to thoroughly clean the kitchen. After she completes the task, he points out areas that remain dirty, even going so far as to lift the oven to reveal hidden messes.

This confrontation leaves Shrutika irked, and she hesitates to continue the cleaning. However, Vivian stands firm, reminding her that cleaning is now a non-negotiable rule.

The episode will also highlight Vivian's role as a disciplinarian, as he takes the opportunity to nominate two contestants for jail time. In a strategic move, he engages with various housemates, including Rajat Dalal and Eisha Singh, asking them why they should not be sent to the dreaded jail. This interactive session not only adds tension but also offers viewers a glimpse into the shifting alliances and rivalries within the house.

With Vivian now wielding considerable power, the stakes are higher than ever, and it will be intriguing to see how his fellow contestants respond to his authoritative style. As the drama unfolds, fans can expect a rollercoaster of emotions and surprises in the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 18.

ALSO READ Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan welcomes Tiger Shroff for exciting Diwali special [WATCH]

Latest Videos