Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra reacts as Vivian Dsena nominates him and Shilpa: 'Very small of you..'

Bigg Boss 18 heats up as Vivian Dsena adopts an aggressive strategy, nominating Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar. Karan reacts, calling Vivian’s move 'very small of you.'
 

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra reacts as Vivian Dsena nominates him and Shilpa: 'Very small of you..' NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 11:04 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 11:04 AM IST

Bigg Boss Season 18 is heading towards its grand finale, and the competition among the contestants is getting intense. The latest episode saw a major shift in Vivian Dsena’s approach, leaving his fellow housemates shocked. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Vivian’s wife, Nouran Aly, made a special appearance and gave him some strong advice. She suggested that he adopt a more aggressive approach to his gameplay, and this advice seemed to have a significant impact on Vivian’s strategy.

Following the conversation with Nouran, Vivian adopted a more direct and no-nonsense attitude. In the most recent episode, he nominated Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar, citing his reasons during the nomination task. Vivian told Karan that he no longer considered him a friend, stating, "Dosti, frenemy, let me make it clear… main tera dost nahi hu." He added, "No small talk, no big talk, seedhe mudde ki baat" – meaning he would only focus on the game from now on.

Vivian also criticized Shilpa for lacking clarity in her gameplay, suggesting that she wasn't as focused or strategic as needed. In another moment, he made it clear that he would no longer entertain unnecessary conversations, saying, "Seedhi baat no bakwas."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

After nominating Karan and Shilpa, Vivian confronted his close friends, Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh, asking them why they nominated him. His sudden behavior change has stirred up tensions inside the house, making the already heated atmosphere even more intense. Vivian's bold moves have certainly shaken things up as the grand finale approaches.

ALSO READ Vikas Sethi to Atul Parchure: 8 TV stars we lost in 2024

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Baby John': Varun Dhawan shares intense look poster ahead of Christmas release [PHOTO] ATG

'Baby John': Varun Dhawan shares intense look poster ahead of Christmas release [PHOTO]

It is n*dity': Netizens TROLL Radhika Apte for flaunting bare baby bump on Instagram RBA

'It is n*dity': Netizens TROLL Radhika Apte for flaunting bare baby bump on Instagram

Sara Ali Khan shares video from moonlit Mussoorie; post goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

Sara Ali Khan shares video from moonlit Mussoorie; post goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Laapataa Ladies exits Oscars 2025 race: Hansal Mehta mocks FFI for its choice RBA

Laapataa Ladies exits Oscars 2025 race: Hansal Mehta mocks FFI for its choice

Laapataa Ladies' out of Oscar: 'Wrong choice to represent India', says Ricky Kej about Aamir Khan backed film ATG

'Laapataa Ladies' out of Oscar: 'Wrong choice to represent India', says Ricky Kej about Aamir Khan backed film

Recent Stories

Veteran Indian spinner R Ashwin announces retirement from International cricket after BGT vkp

BREAKING: Veteran Indian spinner R Ashwin announces retirement from International cricket after BGT

Priyanka Chopra to Katrina Kaif: Bollywood actresses who dated younger men NTI

Priyanka to Katrina: 8 Bollywood actresses who dated younger men

Best CCTV Camera Deals on Amazon RBA

Best CCTV Camera Deals on Amazon

Is Keerthy Suresh quitting acting after marriage? Here's what we know RBA

Is Keerthy Suresh quitting acting after marriage? Here's what we know

GROUNDBREAKING Russia develops first mRNA-based cancer vaccine, set for free distribution in 2025 snt

GROUNDBREAKING! Russia develops its 1st mRNA-based cancer vaccine, set for free distribution in 2025 (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon