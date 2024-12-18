Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra reacts as Vivian Dsena nominates him and Shilpa: 'Very small of you..'

Bigg Boss 18 heats up as Vivian Dsena adopts an aggressive strategy, nominating Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar. Karan reacts, calling Vivian’s move 'very small of you.'

Bigg Boss Season 18 is heading towards its grand finale, and the competition among the contestants is getting intense. The latest episode saw a major shift in Vivian Dsena’s approach, leaving his fellow housemates shocked. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Vivian’s wife, Nouran Aly, made a special appearance and gave him some strong advice. She suggested that he adopt a more aggressive approach to his gameplay, and this advice seemed to have a significant impact on Vivian’s strategy.

Following the conversation with Nouran, Vivian adopted a more direct and no-nonsense attitude. In the most recent episode, he nominated Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar, citing his reasons during the nomination task. Vivian told Karan that he no longer considered him a friend, stating, "Dosti, frenemy, let me make it clear… main tera dost nahi hu." He added, "No small talk, no big talk, seedhe mudde ki baat" – meaning he would only focus on the game from now on.

Vivian also criticized Shilpa for lacking clarity in her gameplay, suggesting that she wasn't as focused or strategic as needed. In another moment, he made it clear that he would no longer entertain unnecessary conversations, saying, "Seedhi baat no bakwas."

After nominating Karan and Shilpa, Vivian confronted his close friends, Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh, asking them why they nominated him. His sudden behavior change has stirred up tensions inside the house, making the already heated atmosphere even more intense. Vivian's bold moves have certainly shaken things up as the grand finale approaches.

ALSO READ Vikas Sethi to Atul Parchure: 8 TV stars we lost in 2024

Latest Videos