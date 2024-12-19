Bigg Boss 18: Is the 'convenience wala group' falling apart? Kashish, Edin question Sara Arfeen Khan [WATCH]

The game in Bigg Boss 18 is heating up as the house now seems to be divided into three distinct groups, each with its strategy and dynamics. The first group comprises Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh, while the second group features Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Shrutika Arjun. The third group, often referred to as the "convenience wala group," consists of Rajat Dalal, Sara Arfeen Khan, Edin Rose, Kashish Kapoor, and Yamini Malhotra. However, cracks are starting to appear in this third group, with tensions emerging between its members.

In a new Bigg Boss 18 promo, Kashish Kapoor and Edin Rose are seen discussing Sara Arfeen Khan behind her back, raising questions about her position within the group. The two ladies express their concerns about Sara's possessiveness towards Rajat Dalal, claiming that she has become overly attached and controlling. Kashish reveals an incident where Sara allegedly stated that no matter what is said, Rajat will always be by her side. This possessiveness leads Kashish to remark that Rajat isn’t Sara’s boyfriend, so her behavior seems out of place.

Rajat Dalal, who overhears the conversation, defends his bond with Sara, explaining that he views her as a sister and insists that he will continue to stand by those he is connected to. He dismisses any notion of a 'Rajat-Sara group,' referencing a previous task where groups were labeled based on individuals rather than teams. Kashish and Edin, though agreeing with Rajat, still feel that Sara has a different, more possessive approach, signaling potential trouble within the third group.

As the tension rises, it remains to be seen if the third group will remain united or if these differences will cause a major rift in the game.

ALSO READ Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena-Karan Veer Mehra's rivalry heats up as nominations intensify [WATCH]

Latest Videos