Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik loses calm; threatens Kanwar Dhillon; Read on

The recent episodes have showcased heightened emotions, particularly for Alice Kaushik, whose connection with Kanwar Dhillon has taken center stage. Tensions rise as accusations and misunderstandings surface

As the days progress in the Bigg Boss 18 house, the dynamics among the contestants are becoming increasingly apparent, with friendships and rivalries developing in fascinating ways.

During this week's Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the popular reality show, host Salman Khan informed Alice Kaushik about her boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon's interview. In that interview, Kanwar addressed Alice's conversation with Karan Veer Mehra, in which she had mentioned that he proposed to her for marriage. This revelation deeply affected Alice, leading her to break down in tears and express her disappointment. Fortunately, her friends Avinash and Eisha were there to offer their support and consolation.

In a subsequent episode, Alice discussed Karan Veer Mehra's misleading comments regarding her relationship with Avinash and Eisha. She expressed her intense frustration, saying she wished to harm Karan for his statements. When Avinash and Eisha inquired whether she was joking, Alice insisted that she was serious. She declared that she would take responsibility if anything happened to him, highlighting her anger about Karan’s comments about her relationship.

For context, Kanwar Dhillon, in a previous interview, refuted Alice's claims about a marriage proposal. He clarified that while he did express admiration for Alice, suggesting she was the type of person he could envision marrying, he did not intend to settle down in the near future. Kanwar explained that Alice had misinterpreted his words during the show, leading to the misunderstanding.

