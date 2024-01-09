Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17 update: 'What was the need to call my mother?' Ankita Lokhande irritatingly questions MIL [Video]

    Bigg Boss 17 witnesses intense drama as Vicky Jain's mother confronts Ankita Lokhande over alleged misconduct. Emotional revelations unfold, including Ankita's plea to avoid involving her deceased father

    Bigg Boss 17 update: 'What was the need to call my mother?';Ankita Lokhande irritatingly questions MIL [Video]
    First Published Jan 9, 2024, 9:20 AM IST

    Ankita Lokhande found herself at the center of emotional turmoil on Bigg Boss 17 as a new promo hints at the entry of both Vicky Jain's mother and Ankita's mother into the house. The tension escalates as the promo reveals a one-on-one conversation between Vicky's mother and Ankita, shedding light on their ongoing conflicts.

    In the video shared on X, Vicky's mother expressed her disappointment with Ankita's actions, specifically referencing an episode where Ankita allegedly kicked Vicky. "The day you kicked Vicky, I immediately called up your mother. I asked her, 'Did you also kick your husband like this?'" This remark deeply upset Ankita, who responded with an emotional plea, "What was the need to call my mother? Mere papa ki death hui hai, aap mummy papa ko mat bolo (My father just died, don't tell such things to my parents)." Ankita's father, Shashikant Lokhande, passed away in August, a few months prior to their entry into the Bigg Boss house.

    The promo further delves into a conversation between Ankita's mother and the couple, where Ankita's mother addresses the perception they have among the audience, stating, "Bahut zyada ho raha hai" (It's getting too much). Meanwhile, Ankita is shown breaking down as she witnesses her mother entering the house and offering her a comforting hug.

     

    Vicky's mother also takes the opportunity to bond with other Bigg Boss 17 housemates, reminiscing about her last appearance on the show, which garnered significant attention and fueled rumors of a potential wild card entry.

    ALSO READ: 'Fauda' actor Idan Amedi hurt in Israel-Hamas war in Gaza strip; undergoes surgery

    This dramatic turn of events follows Ankita's recent revelation on the show, expressing regret over her marriage to Vicky. The couple faced a heated argument over Vicky's closeness to Mannara Chopra, with Ankita confessing her discomfort with their bonding. The ensuing conflict has added an extra layer of intensity to their journey in the Bigg Boss 17 house.

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2024, 10:22 AM IST
