Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan to miss weekend episode, this celebrity takes over host duties

As the drama unfolds in Bigg Boss 17, viewers are in for a surprise this weekend as Salman Khan, the iconic host of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, will be temporarily replaced by none other than filmmaker Karan Johar. This unexpected turn of events has sparked curiosity among fans, who are eager to see how Johar will bring his unique charm and wit to the show.

Karan Johar, known for his candid and unfiltered hosting style, previously hosted the entire season of Bigg Boss OTT season one. His straightforward approach and honest opinions resonated well with the audience. In the first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss OTT season 1, Johar didn't shy away from reprimanding contestants, setting the tone for an engaging and entertaining show.

This week's highlights in Bigg Boss 17 have been nothing short of entertaining and fiery. From heartwarming moments like Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain connecting with their parents to the unexpected twist of Neil Bhatt's nomination for the entire season, the week has been filled with a rollercoaster of emotions, arguments, and controversies.

One of the standout contestants, Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, managed to keep both the contestants and viewers entertained with his antics. Meanwhile, tensions ran high as Anurag Dobhal expressed his desire for a voluntary exit, and Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar worked towards mending their differences. The Khanzaadi had another heated argument with the Dum room members, leading to a major clash, and Ankita Lokhande felt hurt after Neil Bhatt nominated her.

With Salman Khan temporarily stepping back, all eyes are now on Karan Johar as he prepares to take the reins of Weekend Ka Vaar. Known for his vast experience in hosting TV shows, chat shows, and award ceremonies, Johar is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the table. Fans are eagerly anticipating which topics Johar will pick up and who might find themselves in the hot seat during this weekend's episode.

As the suspense builds, one thing is for sure – Karan Johar's stint as the host is bound to add a new dimension to the drama inside the Bigg Boss house. Viewers can look forward to a Weekend Ka Vaar filled with unexpected twists, sharp insights, and, of course, Johar's signature sass.