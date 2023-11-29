Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhanke-Neil Bhatt get into massive brawl, calls her 'Khokli'

Neil Bhatt nominated Ankita Lokhande saying that he does not find her friendships to be real in the house with anyone and her new avatar likewise lacks authenticity.

It was nominations that took place in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17 where Ankita Lokhande and Neil Bhatt had a massive brawl. Vicky Jain first nominated Neil Bhatt, claiming that despite his best efforts, they haven't been able to heal their relationship. Neil Bhatt nominated Ankita Lokhande saying that he does not find her friendships to be real in the house with anyone and her new avatar likewise lacks authenticity.

Ankita describes Neil's interpretation as "darpok and aapka game bahut fattu hai." Neil then gets angry and claims Ankita as "khokli". "You don't have a mind of your own and you can't say openly that you discuss your strategies with Vicky. Everyone is aware of your khoklapan. You have kept a low standard." said Neil.

Anikita calls Neil 'Darpok'

"Don't mix your character with mine. Darpok is your name. Your character appears to be in a bad way. Toh achha deta reason. This is the first time you've called me a liar." said Ankita.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Ankita to Mannara, this weeks nominated contestants

The nominations

While everyone thinks Ankita will take revenge and nominate Neil's wife Aishwarya Sharma, The 'Pavitra Rishta' actress nominated Mannara Chopra instead giving the reason that they do not have a bond and the fact that Mannara does not know how to respect and talk.

Watch video

Khanzaadi supports Ankita

Khanzaadi then came in support of Anikta and said, "She plays with heart and is real. She had a problem with Mannara, thus she nominated her, as opposed to others who look at who is nominating whom and nominate for no reason."

Anurag, Khanzaadi, Neil, Vicky, Rinku, Mannara, Arun, and Ankita have been nominated following the nomination phase.