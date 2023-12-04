Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Badshah, Hania Aamir party in Dubai; latest pictures fuel dating rumours

    Speculations about a romantic relationship between Pakistani actor Hania Aamir and Indian singer-rapper Badshah gain traction, with the actress sharing yet another set of pictures, further fueling dating rumors.

    Badshah Hania Aamir party in Dubai; latest pictures fuel dating rumours SHG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 4, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

    The rumors surrounding a potential romantic involvement between Pakistani actor Hania Aamir and Indian singer-rapper Badshah have become a popular topic of discussion. The speculation intensified after Hania shared images of their time together in Dubai, showcasing their outings and enjoyment. Recently, the actor posted a series of photos from a party they attended, further fueling the curiosity of fans.

    The dating rumors emerged when numerous pictures and videos of Hania and Badshah surfaced online, capturing their shared moments in Dubai. Hania herself contributed to the buzz by posting images and videos of their joint activities, including shopping and visiting a cafe. Following the excitement generated by these visuals, Hania shared another set of pictures featuring the rapper after their joint appearance at a party.

    The posts include lighthearted banter between Badshah and Hania Aamir. In one video snippet, Badshah is seen smiling behind the camera while Hania humorously declares, "Mujhe nahin khelna. Main jaa rahi hun. Vaapas jaa rahi hun (I give up. I am going back)." The duo was accompanied by a few friends, with Punjabi singer Karan Aujla also making an appearance in the photos. 

    After Hania unveiled pictures of their time at the party in Dubai, fans eagerly shared their thoughts and inquired about the nature of their relationship. One user wrote, "Not surprised if they both dating" while other asked, "You guys r dating?🙂."

    This has sparked curiosity among Indian fans, prompting them to learn more about the Pakistani actor. Hania Aamir is predominantly associated with Urdu-language shows and films, marking her entry into the entertainment industry with the 2016 comedy film 'Janaan.'

    ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8: Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal spill marriage beans on the 'Kouch'; Read more

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'The Archies': Here's what Suhana Khan complained to father Shah Rukh Khan about choreographer Ganesh Hegde RKK

    'The Archies': Here's what Suhana Khan complained to father Shah Rukh Khan about choreographer Ganesh Hegde

    Animal Who is Charu Shankar? Ranbir Kapoor's on-screen mother who is just an year older to him RBA

    Animal: Who is Charu Shankar? Ranbir Kapoor's on-screen mother who is just an year older to him

    Koffee With Karan 8: Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal spill marriage beans on the 'Kouch'; Read more ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal spill marriage beans on the 'Kouch'; Read more

    Dunki Drop 4: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal film's trailer set for release on this date SHG

    Dunki Drop 4: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal film's trailer set for release on this date

    Animal Ram Gopal Verma lauds Sandeep Vanga Reddy; calls it a 'social statement' ATG

    'Animal': Ram Gopal Verma lauds Sandeep Vanga Reddy; calls it a 'social statement'

    Recent Stories

    Is your Android phone affected by malware Google lists tips to stay safe gcw

    Is your Android phone affected by malware? Google lists tips to stay safe

    Winter session: Chants of 'Teesri Bar Modi Sarkar' echoes in Parliament (WATCH) AJR

    Winter session: Chants of 'Teesri Bar Modi Sarkar' echoes in Parliament (WATCH)

    Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram wedding: Couple to host Mumbai reception on THIS date! Details here RBA

    Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram wedding: Couple to host Mumbai reception on THIS date! Details here

    'The Archies': Here's what Suhana Khan complained to father Shah Rukh Khan about choreographer Ganesh Hegde RKK

    'The Archies': Here's what Suhana Khan complained to father Shah Rukh Khan about choreographer Ganesh Hegde

    28522 murder cases registered in India in 2022, 78 every day: NCRB data reveals snt

    28,522 murder cases registered in India in 2022, 78 every day: NCRB data reveals

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon