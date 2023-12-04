Badshah, Hania Aamir party in Dubai; latest pictures fuel dating rumours

Speculations about a romantic relationship between Pakistani actor Hania Aamir and Indian singer-rapper Badshah gain traction, with the actress sharing yet another set of pictures, further fueling dating rumors.

The rumors surrounding a potential romantic involvement between Pakistani actor Hania Aamir and Indian singer-rapper Badshah have become a popular topic of discussion. The speculation intensified after Hania shared images of their time together in Dubai, showcasing their outings and enjoyment. Recently, the actor posted a series of photos from a party they attended, further fueling the curiosity of fans.

The dating rumors emerged when numerous pictures and videos of Hania and Badshah surfaced online, capturing their shared moments in Dubai. Hania herself contributed to the buzz by posting images and videos of their joint activities, including shopping and visiting a cafe. Following the excitement generated by these visuals, Hania shared another set of pictures featuring the rapper after their joint appearance at a party.

The posts include lighthearted banter between Badshah and Hania Aamir. In one video snippet, Badshah is seen smiling behind the camera while Hania humorously declares, "Mujhe nahin khelna. Main jaa rahi hun. Vaapas jaa rahi hun (I give up. I am going back)." The duo was accompanied by a few friends, with Punjabi singer Karan Aujla also making an appearance in the photos.

After Hania unveiled pictures of their time at the party in Dubai, fans eagerly shared their thoughts and inquired about the nature of their relationship. One user wrote, "Not surprised if they both dating" while other asked, "You guys r dating?🙂."

This has sparked curiosity among Indian fans, prompting them to learn more about the Pakistani actor. Hania Aamir is predominantly associated with Urdu-language shows and films, marking her entry into the entertainment industry with the 2016 comedy film 'Janaan.'

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8: Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal spill marriage beans on the 'Kouch'; Read more