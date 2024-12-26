Baby John Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan starrer earns THIS on opening day

Varun Dhawan's 'Baby John' Released on Christmas: Did the Film Live Up to Expectations? Read on to Find Out How It Compares to Pushpa 2

The first-day collection figures for Varun Dhawan's highly anticipated film Baby John, released worldwide on Christmas, are out. Reports suggest the movie hasn't performed as well as the hype it received. There were high expectations from the film directed by Atlee Kumar, the director of Jawan. According to sacnilk.com, the film collected 12.50 crore on its first day. Trade analysts believe the film might benefit from the weekend. However, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is still strong at the box office.

Varun Dhawan's Baby John

South director Atlee Kumar directed Shah Rukh Khan in the 2023 film Jawan, which created a storm at the box office. This time, Atlee bet on Varun Dhawan and made Baby John, for which he is the producer and writer, not the director. However, compared to Atlee's Jawan and other films, Varun's Baby John didn't achieve the expected box office success. The film, made on a budget of 180 crore, collected 12.50 crore on its opening day. Notably, Baby John's first-day collection is less than Pushpa 2's 21st-day collection. Allu Arjun's film did a business of 19.75 crore on its 21st day.

About Varun Dhawan's Baby John

Varun Dhawan's Baby John is directed by Kalis and written and produced by Atlee Kumar. This film is a Hindi remake of Thalapathy Vijay's 2016 film Theri, a blockbuster at the box office. The 75-crore film collected 150 crore. Atlee directed the original film. South actress Keerthy Suresh made her Hindi debut with Baby John. Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff are also in lead roles. The film features a powerful cameo by Salman Khan.

