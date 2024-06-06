Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Arun Russell Mehta, Ajay Piramal or Viren Merchant? Who is the richest Mukesh Ambani in-law?

    Mukesh Ambani has three business-oriented in-laws, let us find out who is the richest of Mukesh Ambani's three samadhis.

    Arun Russell Mehta, Ajay Piramal or Viren Merchant? Who is the richest Mukesh Ambani in-law? RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jun 6, 2024, 3:29 PM IST

    Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, is set to marry Radhika Merchant in Mumbai in July. Isha Ambani, the daughter, and Akash Ambani, the older son, are already married. Mukesh Ambani has three business-oriented in-laws. Let us find out who is the richest of Mukesh Ambani's three samadhis.

    Ajay Piramal

    Mukesh Ambani's wealthiest in-law is Ajay Piramal who is head of the Piramal Group. His son Anand Piramal is married to Isha Ambani who is Mukesh and Nita Ambani's only daughter. The Piramal Group is active in the finance, health, and pharmaceutical industries. This institution operates in over 30 countries throughout the world. According to Forbes, Ajay Piramal's net worth is 2.8 billion dollars, or approximately Rs 2,31,70 crore.

    Also read: FACT CHECK: The truth behind singer Sonu Nigam's critic post after BJP loses in Ayodhya

    Arun Russell Mehta

    The oldest son of Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, is married to Shloka Mehta. Shloka's father, Arun Russell Mehta, is considered one of the country's most prominent businesspeople. Rosy Blue is a well-known diamond jewellery brand, and Russell Mehta is the managing director. This company works in 12 countries. He is reported to be wealthy Rs. 3,000 crores in total. This company has around 36 locations throughout 26 cities in the country. According to media reports, Arun Russell Mehta's net worth is roughly Rs 3,000 crore.

    Viren Merchant

    Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's younger son, will marry Radhika Merchant in July. Celebrities from all over the world were invited to the recently held pre-wedding ceremony in Jamnagar. Radhika's father, Viren Merchant, is the CEO of Encore Healthcare, a pharmaceutical firm. He also serves as a director for several other businesses. The media estimates his net worth at Rs 755 crore.

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2024, 3:29 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Can't wait to bring my own flavour', says Anil Kapoor RBA

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Can't wait to bring my own flavour', says Anil Kapoor

    Satyabhama REVIEW: Kajal Aggarwal's action thriller gets thumbs up from netizens; read reactions RBA

    Satyabhama REVIEW: Kajal Aggarwal's action thriller gets thumbs up from netizens; read reactions

    Who is Umapathy Ramaiah? Actor marrying Arjun Sarja's daughter Aishwarya, check out wedding date and venue RBA

    Who is Umapathy Ramaiah? Actor marrying Arjun Sarja's daughter Aishwarya, check out wedding date and venue

    FACT CHECK: Did Shah Rukh Khan claim Rahul Gandhi will be next PM? Here's what we know RBA

    FACT CHECK: Did Shah Rukh Khan claim Rahul Gandhi will be next PM? Here's what we know

    Arjun Kapoor HOSPITALISED? Actor leaves fans worried after he shares pictures with IV drip RKK

    Arjun Kapoor HOSPITALISED? Actor leaves fans worried after he shares pictures with IV drip

    Recent Stories

    tennis Novak Djokovic undergoes knee surgery after French Open 2024 withdrawal; says 'will do best to return soon' snt

    Novak Djokovic undergoes knee surgery after French Open 2024 withdrawal; says 'will do best to return soon'

    T20 WC 2024: Pakistan team's hotel moved closer to NY stadium after PCB complained about 90-minute drive snt

    T20 WC 2024: Pakistan team's hotel moved closer to NY stadium after PCB complained about 90-minute drive

    Nothing Phone (3) expected in 2025 with focus on GPT-4o-like multimodal AI capabilities, CEO Carl Pei confirms gcw

    Nothing Phone (3) expected in 2025 with focus on GPT-4o-like multimodal AI capabilities, CEO Carl Pei confirms

    Kerala: Swapna Suresh granted bail in defamation case filed by CPI(M) state general secretary MV Govindan anr

    Kerala: Swapna Suresh granted bail in defamation case filed by CPI(M) state general secretary MV Govindan

    Did you know THIS was Virat Kohli's first car? RKK

    Did you know THIS was Virat Kohli's first car?

    Recent Videos

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon