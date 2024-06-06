Arun Russell Mehta, Ajay Piramal or Viren Merchant? Who is the richest Mukesh Ambani in-law?

Mukesh Ambani has three business-oriented in-laws, let us find out who is the richest of Mukesh Ambani's three samadhis.

Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, is set to marry Radhika Merchant in Mumbai in July. Isha Ambani, the daughter, and Akash Ambani, the older son, are already married. Mukesh Ambani has three business-oriented in-laws. Let us find out who is the richest of Mukesh Ambani's three samadhis.

Ajay Piramal

Mukesh Ambani's wealthiest in-law is Ajay Piramal who is head of the Piramal Group. His son Anand Piramal is married to Isha Ambani who is Mukesh and Nita Ambani's only daughter. The Piramal Group is active in the finance, health, and pharmaceutical industries. This institution operates in over 30 countries throughout the world. According to Forbes, Ajay Piramal's net worth is 2.8 billion dollars, or approximately Rs 2,31,70 crore.

Arun Russell Mehta

The oldest son of Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, is married to Shloka Mehta. Shloka's father, Arun Russell Mehta, is considered one of the country's most prominent businesspeople. Rosy Blue is a well-known diamond jewellery brand, and Russell Mehta is the managing director. This company works in 12 countries. He is reported to be wealthy Rs. 3,000 crores in total. This company has around 36 locations throughout 26 cities in the country. According to media reports, Arun Russell Mehta's net worth is roughly Rs 3,000 crore.

Viren Merchant

Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's younger son, will marry Radhika Merchant in July. Celebrities from all over the world were invited to the recently held pre-wedding ceremony in Jamnagar. Radhika's father, Viren Merchant, is the CEO of Encore Healthcare, a pharmaceutical firm. He also serves as a director for several other businesses. The media estimates his net worth at Rs 755 crore.

