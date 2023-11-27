Animal: Action director Supreme Sundar dismisses comparison with Korean action; says "fight shot in 8 degrees"

The trailer of the animal film has created quite a buzz on social media. In the movie, Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol are appearing in fierce avatars. Along with a hefty dose of action and drama, the makers of the film are claiming that the Bollywood industry has not seen more violence than this before.

It is worth mentioning that the action of the film has been directed by Supreme Sundar, a top action director from the South Indian film industry. Sundar, in an exclusive interview with AajTak, shared details about the action in the film. He expresses gratitude to director Sandeep Vanga and producer Bhushan Kumar for giving him the opportunity to be part of such a big project and for having confidence in him. He mentions the dedication of Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol and how challenging it was to shoot without their body doubles.

Sundar reveals that before the shoot, Sandeep gave him a list of demands. According to Sundar, Sandeep wanted a "rough fight" for the film, without any technical support or wires. Sundar, who had previously done a live fight in a Tamil and Malayalam film, enjoyed working with Sandeep for the first time, and the experience was phenomenal. Sundar mentions the difficulty in satisfying Sandeep creatively, as there were multiple rehearsals and changes before each sequence to achieve the perfect shot.

Speaking about working with Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol, Sundar says they are both sweet actors with tremendous dedication. Ranbir Kapoor, despite doing such intense action for the first time, maintained confidence throughout the shooting. Sundar emphasizes the importance of safety during the shoot and expresses gratitude that no injuries occurred.

Discussing his favorite scene, Sundar mentions enjoying Ranbir Kapoor's action the most. He praises Ranbir's dedication and mentions that it was his first project in the Bollywood industry, making him a bit nervous and under pressure. After the trailer release, Sundar received positive responses, and he hopes to get more opportunities in the Bollywood industry.

While the trailer features numerous action sequences, the one where Ranbir and Bobby perform a shirtless intense action in London has garnered the most attention. Sundar describes the scene as challenging, shot at 8 degrees temperature, and praises both actors for completing it with ease, showcasing their dedication.

Reacting to the speculation that the violence in "Arjan Vailly" song is a copy of Korean film, Sundar clarifies that the style is inspired by Korean movies but not a copy. He emphasizes that such styles are common in Korean films and shouldn't be considered copying. Addressing the cruelty in the film and its potential negative impact on the audience, Sundar suggests enjoying the film from an entertainment perspective and encourages viewers to understand the positive aspects and the message the story intends to convey.

