American rapper Lil Baby arrested in LA for carrying concealed handgun without a permit

American rapper Lil Baby was arrested in Las Vegas for allegedly carrying a concealed handgun without a permit. Court documents show that the rapper, Dominique Armani Jones, was carrying a concealed handgun without a permit, according to 'People' magazine. According to 'People', he was arrested on August 26 at about 5:00 a.m. following an incident on the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. Additional information was not revealed. The 29-year-old was booked into the Clark County Detention Center posted bond and is due back in court on October 1.

Drew Findling and David Chesnoff, his attorneys, told 'The Los Angeles Times that Lil Baby has "a valid Georgia Carrying a Concealed Weapon (CCW) Permit". "On his behalf, we are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding his arrest in Las Vegas," according to their statement. According to the Attorney General of Georgia's website, Nevada does not recognize Georgia concealed weapons permits. Holders should be informed of the specific requirements and constraints on Georgia firearms licenses in any state where they intend to exercise their rights. Weapons regulations vary by state, while other states may have municipal or county rules regulating weapons.

About Lil Baby

Dominique Armani Jones who is professionally known as Lil Baby, is an American rapper. He ascended to notoriety with the release of his 2017 mixtapes Harder Than Hard and Too Hard, the former of which featured his first Billboard Hot 100 song, "My Dawg."

