Al Pacino opens up about Noor Alfallah's pregnancy: 'This is really special coming at this time'

At the age of 82, legendary actor Al Pacino will have his fourth child. The actress, whose partner Noor Alfallah is expecting, has finally spoken out about embracing parenting right away.

Alfredo James "Al" Pacino, a legendary actor and director in Hollywood, made headlines when it was revealed that he was getting ready to start a family. Due to the pregnancy of his 29-year-old lover Noor Alfallah, the 83-year-old will soon become a father once more. Fans were highly shocked once the news spread on social media. Al Pacino addressed the discovery for the first time, calling it "very special" in the midst of the uproar following the pregnancy news.

Pacino told a leading media about his experience: “It always has been. I’ve got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time.” Pacino said that he had no idea what kind of sex he and Alfallah were having when questioned about the baby's sex. Al Pacino already has two children: 18-year-old twins with actress Beverly D'Angelo, and a 30-year-old daughter with his former acting coach Jan Tarrant.

AL PACINO AND NOOR ALFALLAH's LOVE STORY: Since being seen out for dinner together in April 2022, Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have been linked. It was reported, according to Page Six insiders, that the couple had been secretly dating ever since the Covid-19 pandemic.

