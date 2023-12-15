Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan heading for divorce? Here's a timeline of events fueling the rumours

    Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's enduring marriage faces intense scrutiny amid recent events. From a Kabbadi match incident to notable absences at Paris Fashion Week, rumors about their separation escalate. This timeline explores the events fueling speculations about the renowned couple's relationship

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 7:20 PM IST

    Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, the beloved power couple of the entertainment world, have been under the scrutiny of persistent rumors regarding their marriage. Despite the lack of official statements from the couple, various incidents have fueled speculation, hinting at a possible strain in their relationship. Here, we delve into the timeline of events that have contributed to the circulating rumors.

    1. The Pro Kabbadi League Incident:

    The first notable event took place during a Pro Kabbadi League match featuring Abhishek Bachchan's team, Jaipur Pink Panthers. A video surfaced showing Abhishek apparently saying something to Aishwarya, who responded by rolling her eyes. Additionally, Aishwarya was observed snapping at Abhishek's niece, Navya Naveli Nanda, seated beside her. The incident became a hot topic on Reddit, intensifying the speculation surrounding the couple's relationship.

    1. Navya Naveli Nanda's Paris Fashion Week Debut:

    In October 2023, Navya Naveli Nanda made her debut on the ramp at Paris Fashion Week. While she shared a picture with her mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and grandmother, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was conspicuously absent from the frame. Notably, Navya omitted tagging Aishwarya in the post, raising eyebrows and adding to the ongoing speculation about the Bachchan family dynamics.

    1. Shweta Bachchan Nanda's Social Media Post:

    The Paris Fashion Week continued to be a focal point for rumors as Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Navya's mother, posted pictures from the event without mentioning Aishwarya. Given that Aishwarya and Navya walked the ramp for the same brand, fans expressed disappointment over Shweta's omission of Aishwarya's name, further fueling the gossip around the Bachchan family.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

    While Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have not officially addressed the persistent rumors surrounding their marriage, the timeline of events mentioned above has intensified speculations. The Pro Kabbadi League incident and the Paris Fashion Week episodes have led to heightened curiosity among netizens, leaving them to wonder whether all is well in the Bachchan paradise. As the rumors persist, the anticipation for an official statement from the couple continues to grow.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2023, 7:20 PM IST
