Abhishek Chatterjee Death: Bengali actor passes away at 58; succumbs to heart attack

Popular Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee succumbed to a heart attack; he was 58 years old at the time of passing.

The news of the sudden passing away of actor Abhishek Chatterjee has sent shockwaves across the Bengali television and film industry. The popular Bengali actor passed into ages after succumbing to a heart attack, post-midnight on Thursday. The news of his sudden demise started doing rounds early morning on Thursday, leavngs all his colleagues, friends and family in a state of shock.

The 58-years-old actor was shooting on Wednesday, according to media reports, when his health started to deteriorate suddenly. After feeling discomfort, the actor decided to return home and was undergoing treatment at home itself. However, his condition worsened post-midnight, breathing his last at 1:40 AM.

Abhishek Chatterjee has worked in several Bengali films including 'Pathbhola', 'Ora Charjon', 'Amar Prem', 'Madhur Milan', 'Bariwali'. Apart from this, he was also known for the serial 'Khorkuto' on Bengali TV. Abhishek has also worked in shows like 'Mohar', 'Phagun Bou'. Abhishek was last shooting for a television reality show called ‘Ishmart Jodi’ which was being anchored by Jeet.

ALSO READ: Tamil, Telugu Youtuber turned actress Gayathri passes away in tragic car accident

Soon after the actor’s news sad demise was made to the fore, celebrities, politicians, and fans started pouring in condolence messages. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offered her condolence on Twitter. She wrote: “Sad to know of the untimely demise of our young actor Abhishek Chatterjee. Abhishek was talented and versatile in his performances, and we shall miss him. It is a great loss for TV serials and our film industry. My condolences to his family and friends.” Among others who expressed grief were actors Loboni Sarkar, Gaurav Roy Chowdhury, Trina Saha and Kaushik Roy among others.

Abhishek Chatterjee is survived by his wife and daughter. The 58-year-old actor had shared photographs from his weekend getaway with the family that he had posted a couple of weeks back.

ALSO READ: Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee passes away following massive cardiac arrest