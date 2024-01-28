Alaya F flaunts HOT figure in blue shimmer saree, pictures are not to be missed!

Alaya F shared a video of herself on Instagram where she was draped in a blue shimmer saree.

Alaya F is one of Bollywood's most stylish Gen-Z fashion idols, and her flawless style continues to captivate her followers.

She seamlessly combines contemporary trends with her fashion statements which often create headlines.

She most recently wowed social media in a shimmery dark blue saree in which she looked extremely hot.

On Saturday, Alaya F took to Instagram to upload a video of herself, showing her bombshell figure in a magnificent dark blue saree teamed with a matching blouse.

The 'Freddy' actress then struck different poses while wearing glam makeup and flaunted her tattoos.

She complemented her outfit with a dark blue earring and captioned it, "Felt filmy, might delete later."