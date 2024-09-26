"All videos deleted": Ranveer Allahbadia’s YouTube channels HACKED and renamed Tesla

Although Allahbadia has not released an official statement addressing the restoration of his channels, the incident raises serious questions about the cybersecurity threats that public figures and content creators on digital platforms face.

Popular content creator Ranveer Allahbadia is currently being attacked by a huge cyber breach as his two YouTube channels including Beer Biceps were hacked and renamed to 'Tesla' on Wednesday. This event comes after the Indian Supreme Court's YouTube channel was recently hacked. One of Ranveer's channels, Beer Biceps, was renamed "@Elon.trump.tesla_live2024," and his personal channel became "@Tesla.event.trump_2024."

On both channels, all podcasts and interviews were removed by hackers, and older feeds from Donald Trump and Elon Musk's events were published in their place. With his first YouTube channel, BeerBiceps, he launched his career in video creation at the age of 22. He currently runs about seven different YouTube channels with a total subscriber base of about 12 million. As of now, Ranveer Allahbadia has not released an official statement. The hackers have now erased both channels.

Allahbadia has conducted interviews with numerous prominent people from a variety of businesses during the course of his career. Athletes like Yuvraj Singh, KL Rahul, and Abhinav Bindra; Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, and Janhvi Kapoor; and notable figures like Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, filmmaker Rohit Shetty, and comedian Johny Lever have all been guests on his podcast. International celebrities like actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger were also interviewed by him.



Although Allahbadia has not released an official statement addressing the restoration of his channels, the incident raises serious questions about the cybersecurity threats that public figures and content creators on digital platforms face.

