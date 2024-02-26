Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Virat Kohli lauds India's 'phenomenal' series win over England, appreciates youngsters' grit and determination

    Indian batting legend Virat Kohli lauded Rohit Sharma and Co. following a historic home series win against England following a five-wicket victory in the fourth Test in Ranchi on Monday.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 2:21 PM IST

    Virat Kohli, the iconic Indian batsman, who withdrew from the series against England due to the recent birth of his son, Akaay, praised Rohit Sharma and the team after their historic home series win against Ben Stokes' side on Monday. The Indian team defied the 'Bazball' storm as India's home dominance prevailed with a hard-earned five-wicket victory over England in the fourth Test to take a 3-1 series lead. This win marked India's 17th consecutive series triumph on home soil, delivering a sobering reality check to the visitors' one-dimensional strategy.

    Also read: India's 17th home series win: Rohit Sharma becomes 1st captain to triumph in England's Bazball era

    In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Virat Kohli applauded the team's 'phenomenal' show in the series and lauded youngsters in the team for putting up a stellar show. "YES!!! Phenomenal series win by our young team. Showed grit, determination and resilience," wrote Kohli, days after announcing the birth of his son Akaay in London.

    In response to Kohli's appreciation post, several Indian fans stated that they missed the 'King' during this series and hope to see his return to the team.

    India holds a commanding 3-1 lead in the series, with the final game set to take place in Dharamsala starting from March 7. Notably, the team's last home series loss occurred in 2012-13, a 1-2 defeat against an Alastair Cook-led England. Since then, India has emerged victorious in 39 out of 50 Tests played at home.

    The host team's triumph dealt a significant blow to 'Bazball', England's much-touted winning mantra since 2022. 'Bazball' now faces widespread criticism for its inflexibility and lack of depth. Introduced under the coaching of Brendon McCullum and captaincy of Ben Stokes, England's aggressive approach failed to match the composed demeanor of the Indian team.

    Despite the stubbornness of the visitors, highlighted by veteran Joe Root's conservative hundred, India demonstrated adaptability and resilience in the face of challenges. The unexpected opening loss in Hyderabad, coupled with the absence of superstar Virat Kohli and the injury to K L Rahul, was expected to unsettle the home side.

    However, the arrival of rookies, such as batter Sarfaraz Khan in Rajkot and wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel and pacer Akash Deep in subsequent matches, galvanized the team. These fresh talents seized their opportunities with confidence, injecting the team with renewed energy.

    Jurel played a pivotal role in securing the series-deciding victory with his gritty 90-run knock in the first innings and a solid cameo in the second, both under high-pressure situations.

