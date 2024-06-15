T20 World Cup 2024: Were Nepal robbed off memorable win over South Africa? Internet thinks so

Heinrich Klaasen's crucial run-out on the final delivery clinched a thrilling one-run victory for South Africa against Nepal, dashing the Asian side's hopes of progressing to the Super Eight stage in the T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday.

Requiring two runs off the last ball to extend their tournament journey, Nepal's Gulsan Jha was run out at the non-striker's end by Klaasen, denying what appeared to be an inevitable Super Over. It marked a heartbreaking conclusion for Nepal, who had outplayed South Africa for a significant portion of the match.

However, spectators were swift to highlight a glaring umpiring mistake. On the final ball, Ottneil Baartman delivered a short-pitched ball to Gulshan, who attempted to flick it towards the point region. Yet, due to the additional bounce, Gulshan mistimed his shot.

Fans on social media contended that the delivery should have been deemed a wide. They provided screenshots to bolster their case.

"Another umpiring decision cost a match Bartman bowled 2 bouncers in last 2 balls he was given warning this last was over his head but SA intentionally diverted umpires from calling wide & even commentators were sleeping that's why batters ran slowly as it was wide," wrote one user on X, formerly Twitter.

Another user noted, "Bad umpiring cost Nepal this match. In last over Bartman bowled 2 bouncers one of them was wide."

Here's a look at some of the other reactions on X following Nepal's heart-breaking loss to South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024:

Nepal's spinners exerted control, limiting South Africa to a modest 115/7. Reeza Hendricks anchored the South African innings with 43 runs, while Tristan Stubbs was the only other batsman to maintain a strike rate over 100, finishing unbeaten on 27 from 18 balls. Nepal's bowlers, Kushal Bhurtel and Dipendra Singh Airee, shone brightly, sharing seven wickets to keep the Proteas' scoring in check.

In reply, Nepal appeared poised for victory as their top-order batsmen managed the chase well, reaching 85/2 by the 14th over with the required run rate comfortably manageable.

However, Tabraiz Shamsi's superb spell turned the tide, claiming 4/19 and applying immense pressure on Nepal. Anrich Nortje and Ottneil Baartman then held their nerve, bowling the final two overs perfectly and leaving Nepal needing eight runs from the last over.

The tension escalated when Gulsan Jha struck a boundary off the third ball of the final over, reducing the equation to two runs needed from the last ball. Klassen's swift reflexes and accurate throw caught Jha short of his crease, securing a memorable victory for South Africa and shattering Nepalese hopes.

