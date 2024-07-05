Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    T20 WC victory parade: Champions won billion hearts, but Mumbaikars lost scores of slippers! WATCH viral video

    First Published Jul 5, 2024, 10:18 AM IST

    India celebrated its triumph in the T20 World Cup with a grand parade in Mumbai, which brought the city to a standstill. The parade, scheduled to start at 3 pm, faced a delay of two hours due to chaotic crowds eagerly awaiting the arrival of captain Rohit Sharma and his team.

    A viral video captured the aftermath of the parade, showing numerous slippers lost by enthusiastic fans who gathered in large numbers along the parade route. 

    Earlier in the day, the victorious team had a breakfast meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. They arrived in Mumbai around 5 pm after flying in from Barbados earlier that morning.

    The iconic Wankhede Stadium, known for witnessing India's 2011 ODI World Cup victory, quickly filled as fans poured in soon after the gates opened. The overwhelming turnout forced authorities to close the gates by 5 pm, leaving thousands of supporters outside. 

    Inside the stadium, despite rain and humidity, fans remained seated, cheering on their team. A DJ kept spirits high with a mix of popular tunes, turning the atmosphere into a jubilant celebration reminiscent of a rain-dance party. Anthems like "To Brazil" by Vengaboys and the sports favorite "Chak de India" echoed through the stands.

    The stadium reverberated with chants of "Sachin… Sachin," "Mumbaicha Raja, Rohit Sharma!" and "India… India," underscoring the fervent support of Indian cricket enthusiasts. 

    Upon their arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's Terminal 2, Rohit Sharma and his team received a water salute. From there, they proceeded to the Wankhede Stadium, where they were greeted by an exuberant crowd.

    The celebration, while joyous, left debris and scattered footwear along the parade route, a testament to the overwhelming turnout and spirited celebration of India's T20 World Cup victory.

