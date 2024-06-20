T20 WC 2024: Afghanistan players praise Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma ahead of clash against India (WATCH)

Ahead of their crucial Super Eight clash against India in the T20 World Cup 2024, Afghanistan players have expressed their admiration for Indian cricket legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. In a video released by the Afghanistan Cricket Board, stars like Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi praised the duo's skill and impact on the game, highlighting the mutual respect between the teams.

As the T20 World Cup 2024 progresses into the Super Eight stage, anticipation is building for the upcoming clash between India and Afghanistan. In the lead-up to this crucial match, several Afghanistan players have expressed their admiration for Indian cricket stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, highlighting their respect for the duo's skill and achievements.

Praises for Indian Legends

In a video released by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), star players including Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz shared their thoughts on Kohli and Sharma. They praised the Indian batsmen for their consistency, leadership, and impact on the game.

"Virat Kohli is one of the best batsmen in the world. His passion and commitment to the game are inspiring. Playing against him is always a big challenge," said Rashid Khan, Afghanistan's premier leg-spinner.

Mohammad Nabi, the veteran all-rounder, echoed Rashid's sentiments, adding, "Rohit Sharma's ability to dominate the bowlers and his record as a captain speaks volumes. We have to bring our A-game to compete against players of their caliber."

High Stakes Clash

India's match against Afghanistan, scheduled for June 20 at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, is a highly anticipated encounter. Both teams are vying for a spot in the semifinals, making every game in the Super Eight stage crucial.

Virat Kohli, despite his recent struggles in the tournament, remains a key player for India. His preparation and determination have been highlighted by teammates and opponents alike. Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, has been in good form and will look to lead by example.

Mutual Respect

The mutual respect between the players of both teams underscores the spirit of sportsmanship in cricket. While the battle on the field will be intense, the camaraderie and admiration off the field set a positive tone for the competition.

Fans can watch the full video of Afghanistan players praising Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on the official ACB social media channels. As the countdown to the clash continues, cricket enthusiasts around the world are eager to see these two cricketing giants in action.

