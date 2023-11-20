Shubman Gill stays optimistic after World Cup final defeat, youngster promises ‘this is not the end’

Indian youngster and future star Shubman Gill has stayed positive and optimistic after the World Cup title loss on Sunday. The Indian opener has promised that India will not stop until they win the World Cup title.

The Indian cricket team suffered a hammering defeat at the hands of Australia despite coming after a 10-match winning streak in the ODI World Cup 2023. The catastrophic loss has numbed the Indian players as well as the Indian cricket team fans as the search continues for an ICC trophy.

Indian opener and youngster Shubman Gill who played irresponsibly in the World Cup Final has put up a brave face. His first World Cup has been far from ideal as his mistakes were covered up thanks to the relentless batting pursuit from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the top order.

Shubman Gill has revealed that this is not the end and the team will fight until they win the World Cup. The next chance for the Indian cricket team will come after four years when South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia will host the prestigious tournament. A lot of star players in the current side are unlikely to be still playing after four years.

Shubman Gill on X wrote, “Been almost 16 hours but still hurts like it did last night. Sometimes giving your everything isn’t enough. We fell short of our ultimate goal but every step in this journey has been a testament to our team’s spirit and dedication. To our incredible fans, your unwavering support in our highs and lows means the world to us. This isn’t the end, it’s not over until we win. Jai Hind.”

Indian fans have been paramount when it comes to supporting the men in blue. They give their everything and reach all around the world to witness the Indian cricket team and their star players. Still, unfortunately, the team hasn't been able to give back anything to the dedicated Indian fans.