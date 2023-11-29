Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rahul Dravid to continue as India's head coach, confirms BCCI

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces the extension of contracts for Head Coach Rahul Dravid and the Support Staff of Team India.

    First Published Nov 29, 2023, 1:50 PM IST

    Accepting the BCCI's offer, Rahul Dravid is set to continue as India's head coach. While the exact duration of the extension remains undisclosed, it is confirmed to span at least until the 2024 T20 World Cup in June. Having commenced his role as head coach in November 2021 for a two-year term that concluded with the 2023 ODI World Cup, Dravid's leadership tenure persisted as India reached the final but succumbed to Australia in Ahmedabad.

    The BCCI's decision to retain Dravid stems from the desire to maintain continuity in the structural framework he meticulously established over the past two years. The fear of potential disruption under a new coach prompted the board to seek Dravid's continued guidance.

    Embarking on his second stint as head coach, Dravid's initial assignment is India's tour of South Africa, featuring three T20Is and three ODIs from December 10, followed by two Tests in Centurion (from December 26) and Cape Town (from January 3). Subsequently, India is slated to engage in a five-Test series against England at home, leading up to the T20 World Cup in June.

    BCCI Secretary Jay Shah expressed full support for Dravid, acknowledging the team's formidable performance across formats under his guidance. Shah highlighted Dravid's vision and strategic roadmap that contributed to India's top rankings in all three formats. The BCCI is committed to providing Dravid with the necessary backing and support for sustained success at the international level.

    Furthermore, the BCCI extended the contracts of India's support staff, including Vikram Rathour (batting coach), Paras Mhambrey (bowling coach), and T Dilip (fielding coach).

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2023, 2:37 PM IST
