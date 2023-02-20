Prithvi Shaw selfie attack case: Sapna Gill and 3 others sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prithvi Shaw selfie attack case: Sapna Gill and three others were allegedly accused of attacking the Indian opener last week after he denied taking a selfie with them.

    A Mumbai court on Monday sent social media influencer Sapna Gill and three other accused to 14-day judicial custody in a case about the alleged mauling of Indian opener Prithvi Shaw and vandalising his car. Gill and the other indicted were presented in front of a justice court after their initial police remand on Monday.

    The police pursued an elongation of the remand, saying that they needed to retrieve the baseball bat and the car used in the alleged offence. However, the court repudiated the petition and remanded the accused in judicial custody. Apart from the actual charges of rioting and extortion, the police have added the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 387 (putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt to commit extortion) to the subject.

    Gill's lawyer Kaashif Ali Khan said in the court that the additional section was added late to bother the accused. The incident occurred last Wednesday outside a luxury hotel in the Santacruz area of Mumbai after an argument with the social media influencer and her male friend after Shaw denied clicking selfies with her. The police had recorded the case against Gill, her friend Sohbit Thakur and six others under Indian Penal Code sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 148 (rioting), 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2023, 3:47 PM IST
