PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Babar Azam trolled on birthday as Kamran Ghulam slams century on debut; memes explode

Kamran Ghulam made an impressive Test debut for Pakistan by scoring a century against England in Multan on Tuesday, while Babar Azam faced significant trolling on his birthday after being dropped from the squad.

In a significant shake-up following their recent struggles, Pakistan on Tuesday opted to make bold changes to their Test squad for the remainder of the series against England. This decision comes on the heels of a disappointing innings defeat in the first Test at Multan, marking the team’s sixth consecutive loss under the captaincy of Shan Masood. Notably, the team dropped star players Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah for the 2nd Test in Multan, prompting widespread discussions among fans and analysts alike.

Among the replacements, Kamran Ghulam stepped up remarkably, scoring a magnificent century on his debut. Coming into bat at the number four position—a role historically filled by Babar Azam since 2016—Ghulam demonstrated poise and resilience amid a challenging situation. Pakistan found themselves at a precarious 19 for 2 after another batting collapse, but Ghulam’s entry shifted the momentum. He formed a crucial 149-run partnership with Saim Ayub, before going on to score a superb century off 192 balls.

Ghulam's achievement is noteworthy; he has become only the second Pakistani batter in history to score a century on debut at the number four spot, following Saleem Malik, who accomplished this feat in 1982. Furthermore, he is among a select group of only ten Pakistani players to make their debut directly in this vital batting position. His impressive domestic record, averaging just under 50 in First Class cricket, underscores his readiness for international competition.

While Ghulam basked in the limelight of his achievement, the absence of Babar Azam, the long-standing number four, loomed large. Azam’s recent struggles with form—averaging just over 20 since the start of 2023—have coincided with Pakistan’s disappointing performance in Test cricket. His exclusion has raised concerns about his future in the team, particularly given that he celebrated his birthday on the same day, adding a bitter twist to his celebrations.

As fans took to social media, Babar Azam faced brutal trolling, with many mocking the Pakistan star on his 30th birthday amid the drastic changes in the squad. Memes and comments flooded platforms, juxtaposing his past glories with the current turmoil, highlighting the pressures that come with being a high-profile player under scrutiny.

"Babar becomes the 1st cricketer whose career got finished on his own birthday," wrote one cricket enthusiast on X.

"Now Imagine the feeling of Kamran Ghulam, who despite being such a better player, remained out of the team for so many year's because of a useless player like Babar Azam!!" remarked another user.

A third user noted, "He destroyed Babar Azam's career in a single inning."

"Sad gift for Babar Azam on his birthday," quipped a fourth user.

Here's a look at some of the reactions and memes that exploded on the social media platform:

