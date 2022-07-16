Out-of-form Virat Kohli shares interesting 'perspective'; supporters believe star 'will fly' soon

Virat Kohli, who is yet to score a hundred in close to three years, is yet to fire in the limited overs in England with the final ODI to be played on Sunday. Meanwhile, the out-of-form icon has shared an interesting 'perspective' with his fans.

It's been nearly three years since iconic Indian batter Virat Kohli scored a century and is going through perhaps the leanest patch in his career. While November 22, 2019, was the last time Kohli struck the magical three figures, the former Indian skipper has been struggling to stay at the crease in recent times.

Kohli has scored only 158 runs from seven ODI games this year, with only two fifties to his name. The 33-year-old remains in the third position in the ICC ODI rankings behind Pakistan's Babar Azam and Imam ul Haq.

In the ongoing tour to England, the iconic batter scored 11 and 20 in the fifth and rescheduled Test match before scoring 1 and 11 in the two T20Is he played on the tour. The former Indian captain missed the first ODI against England due to a groin strain and was dismissed for 16 of 25 balls in the second ODI.

Kohli's form has been a topic of discussion, with several critics and experts suggesting the batter take a break from international cricket. However, what has left those in support of the iconic batter pleased is that Kohli is not ready to give up. The Indian sporting star took to Twitter to share a picture of himself with an inspirational message.

In the post shared by Kohli, he can be seen sitting in front of artistic work with two wings with a message, "What if I fall... Oh, but my darling, what if you fly." He had a single-word caption with the photo - "Perspective".

Kevin Pietersen replied to Kohli's post, "You go big guy! People can only dream what you've done in cricket. And they're some of the best players that have played the game."

At the third and final ODI between India and England on Sunday at Old Trafford in Manchester, Kohli will be in action again. India had won the opening game of the series by ten wickets before a dominant England response saw them tie the series with a 100-run victory in game two.

Meanwhile, Kohli fans responded to the Indian batter's latest Tweet, with some wishing he 'will fly' soon in an apparent response to the photograph posted. Here's a look at some of the reactions: