    Virat Kohli's response to Babar Azam's show of support sparks meme fest

    In a tweet on July 15, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam backed out-of-form Virat Kohli to come out of his prolonged lean patch.

    out of form Virat Kohli's response to Babar Azam's show of support sparks meme fest on Twitter snt
    First Published Jul 17, 2022, 1:07 PM IST

    Virat Kohli's dismal form in recent times has been one of the hottest topics of discussion among cricket enthusiasts. It's been nearly three years since the iconic batter scored a century and is going through perhaps the leanest patch in his career. While November 22, 2019, was the last time Kohli struck the magical three figures, the former Indian skipper has in recent times struggled to even stay at the crease for long.

    However, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam backed Kohli to come out of his prolonged lean patch. In a tweet posted on July 15, the 27-year-old wrote, "This too shall pass. Stay strong." The tweet, which featured a photo of the duo from T20 World Cup 2021, went viral instantly, with several users lauding the Pakistan batter for showing such incredible sportsmanship.

    When asked to elaborate upon his tweet, Babar Azam stated in his press conference ahead of Pakistan's first Test against Sri Lanka, "I just feel that in the present situation, Kohli needs support and to be backed. I tweeted wishing him the best because I know how a player feels when he is going through this period, and he needs the support of everyone."

    On Saturday, the former Indian skipper thanked the top-ranked ODI and T20I batter for his support. In a classy gesture, Kohli replied, "Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best."

    Kohli has scored only 158 runs from seven ODI games this year, with only two fifties to his name. The 33-year-old remains in the third position in the ICC ODI rankings behind Pakistan's Babar Azam and Imam ul Haq. 

    In the ongoing tour to England, the iconic batter scored 11 and 20 in the fifth and rescheduled Test match before scoring 1 and 11 in the two T20Is he played on the tour. The former Indian captain missed the first ODI against England due to a groin strain and was dismissed for 16 of 25 balls in the second ODI.

    While all eyes now remain on Kohli when India takes on England in the three-match series decider at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday, the former Indian skipper's response to Babar Azam has sparked a meme fest on Twitter. Here's a look at some of the memes doing the rounds:

