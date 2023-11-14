Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023, semi-final showdown: India braced for pressure against resilient New Zealand

    As the Cricket World Cup semi-final unfolds, hosts India face New Zealand in a high-stakes clash at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

    ODI World Cup 2023, semi-final showdown: India braced for pressure against resilient New Zealand osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 14, 2023, 1:01 PM IST

    India, the hosts, are gearing up for the "pressure" of the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. Having secured victory in all nine of their group games, India enters the knockout stage with Virat Kohli as the leading batsman, amassing 594 runs, closely followed by captain Rohit Sharma with 503. Despite India's dominance, New Zealand's fast bowler, Lockie Ferguson, emphasizes that both teams will "reset" as they face each other in the semi-final in Mumbai on Wednesday. India, led by Virat Kohli and supported by a formidable fast-bowling lineup featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami, has displayed exceptional prowess. Shami's return, prompted by Hardik Pandya's injury, has proven fortuitous, with the experienced seamer taking 16 wickets in five matches at an impressive average of under 10.

    Spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav add further depth to India's bowling arsenal, capable of taking wickets without conceding significant runs. However, despite their cricketing prowess, India has been awaiting a third World Cup title since their 2011 triumph over Sri Lanka in Mumbai, with their last major trophy being the 2013 Champions Trophy.

    New Zealand, having been losing finalists in the last two 50-over World Cups, won their first four games in this edition but faced defeat in the subsequent four matches. Ferguson, looking ahead to the semi-final, expressed, "We all start from zero again. So come Wednesday, it'll be a good challenge."

    Reflecting on their 2019 semi-final encounter, where New Zealand secured victory by 18 runs in a rain-affected match in Manchester, Ferguson acknowledged the passing of four years and the extensive cricket played since then.

    Five players from the 2019 semi-final - Rohit, Kohli, Rahul, Bumrah, and Jadeja - are expected to feature again on Wednesday. India's coach Rahul Dravid acknowledges the pressure at this critical stage but remains confident in the team's ability to respond positively.

    Dravid's confidence is reinforced by India's previous performance against New Zealand in the group stage, where they secured a four-wicket win at Dharamsala. Despite Daryl Mitchell's impressive 130, Shami's 5-54 restricted New Zealand to 273. Kohli's 95 and Jadeja's composed 39 not out highlighted India's resilience under pressure.

    The upcoming match at Rohit's Wankhede Stadium, where India dominated against Sri Lanka, sets the stage for a challenging encounter. Rohit Sharma, the aggressive opener, has been a key leader for India.

    New Zealand, led by the world-class batsman Kane Williamson, boasts a skilled pace attack with Trent Boult, Tim Southee, and the dynamic Lockie Ferguson. Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner, often underrated, poses a threat with 16 wickets at an average of under 25.

    The emergence of left-handed batsman Rachin Ravindra, scoring 565 runs, including three centuries, adds a dynamic dimension to New Zealand's lineup. Reflecting on playing against India at the historic Wankhede with a full crowd, Ravindra expresses his dreams.

    Ferguson, impressed by his teammate Rachin, acknowledges his exceptional attitude, dedication to cricket, and continuous development throughout the World Cup. As the semi-final approaches, the cricketing world anticipates an exciting and closely contested encounter between these two formidable teams.

    Also Read: Cummins eyes extension as Australia's ODI captain post ODI World Cup 2023; opts to put name in IPL auction

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2023, 1:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Cummins eyes extension as Australia's ODI captain post ODI World Cup 2023; opts to put name in IPL auction osf

    Cummins eyes extension as Australia's ODI captain post ODI World Cup 2023; opts to put name in IPL auction

    ODI World Cup 2023: England football legend David Beckham to attend India vs NZ semifinal clash snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: England football legend David Beckham to attend India vs NZ semifinal clash?

    Football Thomas Muller receives surprise gift from team India; German football legend's reaction is priceless (WATCH) osf

    Thomas Muller receives surprise gift from team India; German football legend's reaction is priceless (WATCH)

    cricket Ross Taylor anticipates nervous India in high-stakes semifinal encounter against New Zealand osf

    Ross Taylor anticipates nervous India in high-stakes semifinal encounter against New Zealand

    Cricket Babar Azam to discuss captaincy fate with PCB chief after poor show at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 osf

    Babar Azam to discuss captaincy fate with PCB chief after poor show at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023

    Recent Stories

    First photos of mysterious cocaine found in the White House in July released; see pictures snt

    First photos of mysterious cocaine found in the White House in July released; see pictures

    Aluva rape and murder case verdict Timeline: From Crime to Capital punishment anr

    Aluva rape and murder case Timeline: From Crime to Capital punishment

    Amazon layoff Tech giant lays off 180 employees from gaming division gcw

    Amazon layoff: Tech giant lays off 180 employees from gaming division

    Hotness Alert! Kareena Kapoor is channelling her inner Queen in her latest Instagram photos RBA

    Hotness Alert! Kareena Kapoor is channelling her inner Queen in her latest Instagram photos

    cricket Cummins eyes extension as Australia's ODI captain post ODI World Cup 2023; opts to put name in IPL auction osf

    Cummins eyes extension as Australia's ODI captain post ODI World Cup 2023; opts to put name in IPL auction

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon