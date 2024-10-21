New Zealand win maiden Women's T20 World Cup: Total prize money and how much each player will get revealed

In a historic achievement for New Zealand cricket, the White Ferns secured their first-ever Women's T20 World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 32 runs in a thrilling final on Sunday.

In a historic achievement for New Zealand cricket, the White Ferns secured their first-ever Women's T20 World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 32 runs in a thrilling final on Sunday. The victory, which took place at the Dubai International Stadium, marked a significant moment in women's cricket as the New Zealanders stunned the cricketing world, overcoming several pre-tournament setbacks.

The win was not only a sporting triumph but also a financial windfall for the team. The players will split prize money amounting to approximately US$2.3 million (approximately Rs 19.34 crore), translating to around US$155,000 (NZ$256,000; approximately Rs 1,30,30,509) per player. This is a life-changing amount for a team that has long fought for financial equality with their male counterparts in cricket.

New Zealand’s road to victory was filled with drama and perseverance. Having lost 10 consecutive T20 matches leading up to the tournament, the White Ferns’ chances were considered slim. However, a crucial warm-up victory against South Africa provided the spark the team needed, setting the tone for a stunning turnaround.

In the group stages, New Zealand registered wins against India, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan, with their only defeat coming against Australia. Their performance earned them a spot in the semifinals, where they continued their dominant run, defeating the West Indies.

South Africa, who had shocked six-time champions Australia in their own semifinal, entered the final with momentum but could not overcome the determined New Zealand side.

Batting first in the final, New Zealand posted a competitive total of 158-5, with crucial contributions from Suzy Bates (32), Amelia Kerr (43 off 38 balls), and Brooke Halliday (38). The trio's composed batting efforts set the stage for a solid target, putting pressure on South Africa’s chase.

On the bowling front, Amelia Kerr once again shone with a stellar all-round performance, taking 3 wickets for 24 runs. She was supported by Rosemary Mair, who claimed 3-25, as New Zealand restricted South Africa to 126-9 in their allotted 20 overs. Kerr’s exceptional all-round effort was a key factor in the final, as she helped secure New Zealand’s first T20 World Cup victory.

Speaking after the match, Mair described the win as “pretty unbelievable,” reflecting on the challenges the team had faced. “Coming into the tournament, all the odds were against us, so for the group to bounce back like they have is unbelievable. We just care so much about each other. We’ve been through a lot of lows in the last 18 months, and we’ve just stuck by each other and kept working hard for each other,” she added.

The win also served as a fitting farewell for Sophie Devine, who was leading the White Ferns for the final time. Devine, along with Suzy Bates, has been a cornerstone of New Zealand women’s cricket, having played in all nine editions of the T20 World Cup since its inception in 2009. The two veterans led New Zealand to the finals in 2009 and 2010 but fell short to Australia on both occasions.

“This means everything to us,” said Bates, visibly emotional after the victory. “When you play team sport, you want to be a world champion. We’ve fought our way back to the top. (Devie) has been so outstanding leading this team... so calm and believing in us. We’ll probably have a cuddle for even longer later because there’ve been some dark times that only the people in the locker room understand.”

New Zealand’s coaching team, led by Australian Ben Sawyer, played a pivotal role in their success. Sawyer, along with former Black Caps batters Dean Brownlie and Craig McMillan, helped the White Ferns navigate the challenges of the tournament and peak at the right time.

The White Ferns’ triumph added to an extraordinary weekend for New Zealand sports. As the nation celebrated its retention of sailing’s America’s Cup and a historic victory for the men’s cricket team over India in a Test match after 36 years, the women’s T20 World Cup win capped a remarkable few days for the country.

New Zealand Sports Minister Chris Bishop was quick to praise the team’s success, calling it a “truly amazing sporting weekend.” In a statement, he said, “At 3 a.m. Monday morning (NZT), the White Ferns, led by Sophie Devine, stepped up to face South Africa in the women’s T20 World Cup final in Dubai and absolutely smashed it, bringing home their first World Cup since the One Day International in 2000.”

Bishop also highlighted Amelia Kerr’s exceptional performance, saying, “Her 43 runs off 38 balls and then taking 3 wickets for 24 set our team up for their magnificent performance.”

Latest Videos