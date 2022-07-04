MS Dhoni-Sakshi Anniversary: Fans share couple's charming pictures to complement 12 years of marriage

MS Dhoni and Sakshi have completed 12 years of their marriage. On Monday, fans celebrated the occasion by sharing some sweet photos of the couple on social media.

Former Indian skipper and wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni might be done and dusted with international cricket. However, he is yet to part ways with leading four-time former Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Meanwhile, in his personal life, he continues to lead a good family life with his wife Sakshi and his daughter Ziva. Notably, the couple has completed 12 years of marriage, as the anniversary happens to be on Monday. On the same note, fans took to social media to share adorable images of the couple and wish them on the special event.

Dhoni and Sakshi's love story happens to be unique. Although Sakshi and Dhoni initially studied in the same school in Ranchi, the former moved to Dehradun with her family early. After ten years, the couple met when Sakshi was an intern at the Taj Hotel in Kolkata, and he was on Team India duty.

Although Sakshi initially ignored interacting with Dhoni, she decided to do so after many requests from the latter. The couple began dating in 2008 before tying the knot in 2010 in Dehradun. The couple's engagement and marriage happened in a day, while their wedding was attended by Dhoni's friends, teammates, politicians and celebrities.

After five years of marriage, Dhoni and Sakshi were blessed with their only child so far, daughter Ziva. She was born while he was leading Team India in Australia during the ICC World Cup, where the Men in Blue were ousted in the semis by hosts and eventual champion Australia. Since then, the couple has become a complete family and enjoy life to the fullest.