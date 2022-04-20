Kieron Pollard announces retirement from international cricket; social media gets emotional

Kieron Pollard has announced his retirement from international cricket, ending his 15-year stint with Windies. Meanwhile, fans bid an emotional farewell to the all-rounder.

It can be considered the end of an era in Windies cricket. Veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard has decided to retire from international cricket, thus ending his 15-year glorious stint with the Caribbean national side. While he continues to play in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) for record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI), fans have bid him an emotional farewell from the international stage.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday evening, Pollard posted a video where he said, "After careful deliberation, I've today decided to retire from international cricket. As is the case of many young persons, it was a dream of mine to represent the West Indies team from the time I was a boy of 10 years, and I'm proud to have represented West Indies cricket for over 15 years in both the T20 and ODI forms of the game."

"I can still vividly remember making my international debut in 2007 under the leadership of my childhood hero, Brian Lara. Wearing those maroon colours and playing alongside such greats has been a privilege that I never took lightly, soul in every facet of the game - whether bowling, batting or fielding," added Pollard.

Pollard made his Windies debut in 2002 and instantly became a star for the side. He scripted numerous records and was heavily impactful in the limited-overs format, especially in the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). He also led the side in white-ball cricket on various occasions but was never a part of the ICC T20 World Cup-winning side in 2012 and 2016.

Considering Pollard's international career numbers, he has scored 2,706 One-Day International (ODI) runs in 116 innings at an average of 26.02, including three tons and 13 half-centuries, while his top score is 119. With the ball, he has claimed 55 wickets in 82 innings at an economy of 5.7, with 3/27 being his best figures. In T20Is, he has amassed 1,569 in 82 at 25.31 and a strike rate of 135.14, with six 50s and a top score of 75. In bowling, he has bagged 42 in 63 at 8.33 and the best figure of 4/25.

