IPL 2023 Eliminator: Akash Madhwal magic helps Mumbai gets rid of Lucknow to set up Gujarat date

IPL 2023 playoff: Mumbai Indians raced past Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs in Eliminator in Chennai on Wednesday, thanks to a magical bowling spell by Akash Madhwal. The triumph allows MI to see up a date against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Friday.

It was a lethal performance by five-time former record champion Mumbai Indians (MI) against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff Eliminator tie at the MA Chidamabaam (Chepauk) Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. Pacer Akash Madhwal simply aced through the LSG batting order with magical figures, as MI bested the encounter by 81 runs, setting up a date against defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

After winning the coin toss, MI opted to defend. However, it was off to a shaky start, losing its openers by the fifth over of the PowerPlay (PP), with 38 runs on the board. Then, Cameron Green (41) and Suryakumar Yadav (33) added 66 for the third wicket before the latter fell to pacer Naveen-ul-Haq in the 11th.

While Green was knocked over by Naveen in the same over, Tilak Varma (26) and Tim David (13) put on 43 for the fifth before the latter fell prey to medium-pacer Yash Thakur in the 17th. Thereon, Mumbai struggled to get a partnership going and finished on a par total of 182/8.

During the 17th, MI brought Nehal Wadhera (23) as its Impact Player for Suryakumar, while he became the eighth wicket to fall in the final delivery of the innings to Yash. Meanwhile, it was the highest IPL playoff score ever without a batter striking a half-century, while with all the wickets going to the pacers, it was the joint most wickets by them in an IPL innings at this venue.

For LSG, Naveen grabbed four and Yash got three, whereas leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was economical. Before its chase, it brought opener Kyle Mayers for Yash, as it began on a jittery note, losing the openers by the fourth over of the PP with 23 on the board. Then, Krunal Pandya (8) and Marcus Stoinis (40) added 46 for the third, while the latter was dropped in the fifth by Wadhera.

In the ninth, Krunal departed to veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla. Thereon, Lucknow collapsed as a pile of cards, with Madhwal wreaking havoc with magical figures of 5/5, as Mumbai conquered the Super Giants by 81 runs. For MI, Madhwal was the undisputed star, both in terms of wickets and economy, as he became the first to do so in an IPL playoff match.