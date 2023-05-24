Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 key reasons why MS Dhoni reigns as the best IPL captain and tactician?

    IPL has seen Rohit Sharma as the most successful leader, winning five championships with Mumbai Indians. However, Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni is still rated as the best skipper and tactician. Here's why.

    5 key reasons why MS Dhoni reigns as the best IPL captain and tactician?-ayh
    Author
    Sandeep Rana
    First Published May 24, 2023, 2:47 PM IST

    Mahendra Singh Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the best captains and tacticians in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Here are five reasons that make him the best captain and tactician of the IPL season:

    1. Cool and Calm Under Pressure
    Dhoni is known for his cool and calm demeanour, even in the most high-pressure situations. He has a knack for making the right decisions under pressure, which has helped him lead his team to victory on numerous occasions.

    2. Excellent Man-Management Skills
    Dhoni has excellent man-management skills, which is evident in the way he handles his team. He has the ability to get the best out of his players, and he knows how to motivate them to perform at their best.

    3. Tactical Acumen
    Dhoni is a strategic thinker, and he has the ability to read the game and make the right decisions at the right time. He is known for his tactical acumen, and he has the ability to change the course of the game with his strategic decisions. Dhoni's astute understanding of the game and his exceptional cricketing intelligence make him a master tactician. He possesses a remarkable ability to read the game, make strategic decisions, and adapt his plans according to the match situation, consistently outsmarting his opponents.

    4. Ability to Spot and Nurture Talent
    Dhoni has a keen eye for talent, and he has the ability to spot young players who have the potential to become stars. He is known for nurturing young talent. He has helped many players develop their skills and become successful in the IPL.

    5. Successful Record as a Captain
    Dhoni has a highly successful record as a captain in the IPL. He has led his team, four-time former champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK), to three IPL titles. He has taken it to the playoffs every season he has been the captain. His success as a captain is a testament to his leadership skills and tactical acumen. It is the 12th time in 14 years of participation that CSK has qualified for playoffs. CSK is the only IPL team that has qualified for the Playoffs the most number of times.

    Last Updated May 24, 2023, 2:47 PM IST
