    IPL 2023: Captaincy Contrasts: KL Rahul reveals the distinct styles of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

    IPL 2023: While the competition has seen numerous captains like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli (to some extent) make an impact, KL Rahul is steadily rising in their ranks, as we decode here.

    IPL 2023: Captaincy Contrasts: KL Rahul reveals the distinct styles of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma-ayh
    Sandeep Rana
    First Published May 20, 2023, 3:48 PM IST

    In the realm of cricket leadership, three iconic Indian cricketers have left an indelible mark with their captaincy styles. As the baton passed from MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli, and then to Rohit Sharma, each brought their unique approach to the forefront. Recently, KL Rahul, who has had the privilege of playing under all three captains, shed light on the contrasting strategies employed by these cricketing maestros. 

    According to Rahul, each of the three cricketing stalwarts, Dhoni, Kohli, and Rohit, have distinct approaches when it comes to captaincy. Rahul highlights the differences in their leadership styles. Dhoni, known for his calm and composed demeanour, has a strategic approach to captaincy. He maintains level-headedness even in high-pressure situations and relies on his intuition to make crucial decisions on the field. Dhoni's ability to stay composed and lead by example has been one of his key strengths as a captain.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    On the other hand, Kohli brings immense passion and intensity to his captaincy. He is a highly vocal and aggressive leader who wears his heart on his sleeve. Kohli is known for his exceptional work ethic and inspires his team with his relentless pursuit of excellence. His fiery nature and strong desire to win often fuel the team's energy on the field.

    Rohit, as a captain, demonstrates a more relaxed and laid-back approach. He believes in giving his players the freedom to express themselves and backs them to perform to the best of their abilities. Sharma's calm demeanour and excellent man-management skills create a positive and harmonious team environment, fostering confidence and individual growth.

    ALSO READ: EMERGING STARS IGNITE IPL 2023 - 5 INDIAN YOUNGSTERS POISED TO SHINE AND SECURE THEIR SPOT IN NATIONAL TEAM

    Rahul's journey in international cricket began with Dhoni as his captain, who also served as one of his mentors. However, a significant portion of Rahul's career was spent playing under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. Kohli led the Indian national team and also captained the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where Rahul was part of the same team.

    In more recent times, Rohit took over the captaincy, and during that period, Rahul had the opportunity to serve as the side's vice-captain. It highlights Rahul's exposure to and experience with different leadership styles, having learned from Dhoni, played under Kohli, and served alongside Rohit.

    Last Updated May 20, 2023, 3:48 PM IST
